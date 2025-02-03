An 81-year-old Japanese woman committed theft to secure a stable life in prison due to...

An 81-year-old woman in Japan, identified as Akiyo, deliberately committed theft to secure a place in prison, highlighting the country’s growing ageing population crisis. As per a report by the South China Morning Post, she was first jailed in her 60s for stealing food and later repeated the crime when surviving on her pension became difficult.

Akiyo was sent to Tochigi Women's Prison, the largest women's prison in Japan, located north of Tokyo. This facility houses nearly 500 inmates, most of whom are elderly. She admitted that she shoplifted thinking it would be a minor issue, but her financial struggles left her with no other option. "If I had been financially stable and had a comfortable lifestyle, I definitely would not have done it," she said.

She also reflected on her time in prison, stating that life there felt more stable than being alone outside. "There are very good people in this prison. Perhaps this life is the most stable for me," she added.

Before her imprisonment, Akiyo lived with her 43-year-old son, who did not want her to stay with him and often asked her to leave. After being released in October 2024, she struggled with fear and shame, worried about how her son would perceive her. "Being alone is very difficult, and I feel ashamed that I ended up in this situation. If I had a stronger will, I could have led a different life, but I am too old to do anything about it now," she said.

A prison officer, Takayoshi Shiranaga, revealed that many elderly inmates prefer prison life over being abandoned outside. Some would even be willing to pay around Rs 11,200 to Rs 16,800 (20,000 to 30,000 yen) per month to stay in prison if they could.

Japan’s Ageing Population Crisis

Japan has one of the fastest-ageing populations in the world. According to government data, the number of people aged 65 and older reached a record high of 36.25 million in 2024. The elderly now make up 29.3% of Japan’s total population, the highest proportion among 200 countries and regions with over 100,000 people.

With increasing life expectancy and a declining birth rate, Japan faces challenges in caring for its ageing citizens. Many elderly individuals, like Akiyo, struggle with loneliness and financial hardship, sometimes resorting to crime just to secure food, shelter, and stability in prison.