Meet 8-year-old boy, raised by dogs after being abandoned by own family, communicates by barking, he is from...

An 8-year-old boy in Thailand was found living alone with six dogs, barking instead of speaking, after years of neglect by his drug-using family.

In a heartbreaking case from Thailand, an eight-year-old boy was found living alone with six dogs, after being abandoned by his family for several years. With no proper care, no schooling, and no contact with other people, the child had even started barking like a dog to communicate. The situation came to light when a school principal and a child rights activist raised concerns about the boy’s condition. According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the boy had not been to school for two years, even though his mother continued to receive 400 baht (about Rs 1,050) every month from the government for his education. Instead of using the money for his schooling, she kept him at home.

The boy lived in a small wooden house on stilts in Uttaradit province, northern Thailand. Neighbours said the boy's 46-year-old mother would often leave him alone and go out to beg for food and money at nearby villages and temples. During this time, the boy's only companions were the six family dogs.

When the school principal contacted Paveena Hongsakul, a well-known child rights activist and politician, she visited the house along with the police. Inside, they found the boy, his mother, and his 23-year-old brother. Shockingly, both adults tested positive for drug use.

Paveena, who runs the Paveena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women, said, “He didn’t speak, he just barked. It was pitiful to see.” The child had missed out on both kindergarten and proper school education. Though he visited school once in Grade 1, he was never sent back again.

Neighbours also avoided letting their children play with the boy, disturbed by the family's behaviour. With no human interaction, the child grew close to the dogs and began copying their behaviour, including barking.

Local teachers revealed that the area is known as a “red zone” for drugs, and the boy had no one but the dogs to play with. Authorities have now taken the mother and brother for drug treatment, and the child has been moved to a children’s shelter nearby.

Paveena’s foundation is now working closely with officials to ensure the boy receives education, medical care, and emotional support to help him recover and build a better future.