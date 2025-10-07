Meet 56-year-old man who earns Rs 1.8 crore every year, still does janitorial work because…, his name is…

Koichi Matsubara, a 56-year-old millionaire in Tokyo, earns Rs 1.8 crore annually from investments but chooses to work as a janitor. His minimalist lifestyle, rooted in frugality and purpose, challenges conventional ideas of wealth, focusing on discipline, health, and a simple, fulfilling life.

In Tokyo, the story of Koichi Matsubara, a 56-year-old man, has captured the attention of many due to his unconventional lifestyle. Despite earning nearly 30 million yen (about Rs 1.8 crore) annually from real estate investments, Matsubara chooses to work part-time as a janitor. His decision has sparked widespread interest, as people wonder why someone with such wealth would continue in such a humble role.

A Modest Job, Hidden Wealth

Matsubara’s life is a testament to the idea that wealth isn’t always about what you show the world. Working just three days a week for four hours each day, he cleans public areas and carries out minor maintenance tasks in a residential building. His janitorial salary of 100,000 yen (Rs 56,000) per month is modest compared to Tokyo’s average of 350,000 yen per month. However, Matsubara’s true wealth lies in his extensive property portfolio; he owns seven rental apartments in Tokyo and its suburbs. In addition to his real estate, his investments in stocks and funds yield him a multimillion-yen income each year.

From Humble Beginnings to Financial Freedom

Matsubara’s financial success didn’t come overnight. Raised in a single-parent household, he learned the value of frugality from an early age. After completing secondary school, he worked at a factory with a modest salary. With discipline and dedication, he saved up enough to buy his first studio apartment during a market dip. By carefully managing his properties, avoiding vacancies, and paying off mortgages early, he gradually grew his real estate empire. Today, he is often referred to as an 'invisible millionaire,' someone who lives modestly despite significant wealth.

Simplicity as a Lifestyle

Despite his wealth, Matsubara has chosen a minimalist lifestyle. He rents an inexpensive apartment, cooks his meals, and has not bought new clothes in over ten years. He avoids luxury goods and prefers cycling to driving. Even his smartphone is basic, reflecting his desire to stay grounded. Matsubara believes that his janitorial work keeps him physically active and mentally sharp. “Every morning, I wake up, clean, and make everything neat. It feels really good,” he says.

A Balanced Philosophy

Matsubara’s story has resonated with many, particularly those who admire his simple approach to life. His story emphasises the importance of discipline, purpose, and staying connected to the basics of life. Through his financial wisdom and grounded lifestyle, Matsubara has become a symbol of how true wealth isn’t just about money; it’s about living a life that aligns with your values.