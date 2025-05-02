Amarinder Singh shared how he felt breathless even while walking a mile, and that is when he realised that he needed to make a change. Amarinder Singh discovered Fittr, a fitness platform, and started working on his health with the help of Coach Navdeep.

Anyone who is on a weight loss journey will agree on one thing - it's not an easy thing to do. Losing excess weight requires dedication, sacrifice, and commitment. Today, we will tell you about Amarinder Singh, a 42-year-old senior marketing professional who lost 22 kgs without any crash diets or quitting his job. At his heaviest, Amarinder Singh weighed 105 kg and had difficulty even walking a mile but he decided things needed to change, for his long-term health and happiness. Amarinder Singh lost 22 kgs in four years, working on his stamina and developing a sustainable lifestyle.

Speaking to Ananya Kausal of Zee News, Amarinder Singh revealed how he started working on his weight loss journey. He said, "I work in a demanding sales-oriented corporate role. With monthly and quarterly targets looming, I often put my career ahead of my health. I drank frequently, attended late-night office parties, and neglected my body for years."

Amarinder Singh shared how he felt breathless even while walking a mile, and that is when he realised that he needed to make a change. Amarinder Singh discovered Fittr, a fitness platform, and started working on his health with the help of Coach Navdeep.

Amarinder Singh said that his weight loss journey was not a quick fix but it took over 4 years. "The transformation was enjoyable, flexible, and sustainable — I even traveled between the UK and India, and attended countless meetings and family events, but stayed on track with my coach’s support," he said.

Amarinder Singh's diet and exercise regime

Amarinder Singh said that he concentrated on simple home-cooked meals even when he was traveling and did not rely on any supplements. "Coach Navdeep helped me plan in advance. Before every trip, I’d map out my food availability and workout options. Whether it was a hotel room or my home gym, we always found a way to stay consistent," he told Zee News.

Amarinder Singh said that he started at 105 kg and currently weighs 83 kg. Sharing advice for anyone who is embarking on a fitness journey, Amarinder Singh said, "Treat fitness like a lifestyle, not a short-term project. Fitness is a legacy that you should be able to pass on and live with. Don't look for shortcuts. Trust the process, seek professional guidance, and most importantly, stay consistent. Make it practical, enjoyable, and sustainable."

Amarinder Singh’s journey is proof that if one is determined, one can achieve their health goals despite having a demanding job, frequent travel, and a hectic lifestyle. Amarinder Singh's weight loss of 22 kg is not only about health but also about regaining the joys of life.

