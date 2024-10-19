Ryuta Watanabe is a 36-year-old who lives off the incomes of his four wives and two girlfriends, aspiring to become the "God of Marriage".

Ryuta Watanabe, a 36-year-old man from Hokkaido, Japan, has been unemployed for the past ten years but has an unusual career dream: he wants to become the "God of Marriage." Watanabe's family life is quite unique, as he has four wives and two girlfriends, with whom he shares a complex household arrangement. His lifestyle is entirely funded by his partners, as he does not work and relies on their incomes to cover living expenses. Surprisingly, Watanabe has set a goal of fathering 54 children and is already a father of 10.

Watanabe's wives are not legally married to him but are considered "common-law" partners, which means they live together and share responsibilities like a married couple without formal registration. He lives with three of his wives and two of his children, taking on the role of a househusband by handling household chores, cooking, and childcare. Their monthly expenses amount to around 914,000 yen (about Rs 5 lakh), which are covered by his wives and girlfriends.

Watanabe’s journey into this unconventional lifestyle began six years ago when a breakup left him feeling depressed. This led him to start using dating apps, where he met his current girlfriends. Despite the unconventional nature of his relationships, Watanabe believes that as long as love is shared equally among his partners, their arrangement can work without issues. He even spoke about his lifestyle on the Japanese TV show Abema Prime, expressing his love for women and his view that mutual love can make such relationships successful.

