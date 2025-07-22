Meet 28-year-old genius, whom Mark Zuckerberg hired for Rs 1.2 lakh crore, he is...

28-year-old tech genius Alexandr Wang will lead Meta’s new Super Intelligence Unit after a USD 14.3 billion deal with his company Scale AI.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has taken a big step to become a leader in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry. The company has created a new “Super Intelligence Unit” and appointed 28-year-old Alexandr Wang as its head. This move is part of Meta’s plan to stay ahead in the fast-growing AI race. Alexandr Wang is not a new name in the tech world. He became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire in 2021 at the age of just 24. Now, with Meta backing him, his influence in the AI world is set to grow even further.

Meta's Massive Investment in Scale AI

To form this Super Intelligence Unit, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has brought in several top minds from the tech industry. The company has even paid a huge salary of around USD 200 million (roughly ₹1600 crore) to Ruoming Pang, a former Apple employee.

Meta’s decision to hire Alexandr Wang comes after a major investment in his company, Scale AI. Meta has invested USD 14.3 billion (around ₹1.2 lakh crore) and gained a 49% stake in the company. Following this deal, Wang will now join Meta and take charge of the newly formed Super Intelligence Unit.

This deal has been confirmed by Meta and is now considered the company’s second-largest deal ever, only behind the USD 19 billion acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014.

What is Scale AI?

Scale AI was founded in 2016. The company provides high-quality data that is used to train advanced AI systems. This data is very important for building powerful machine learning and AI models. As of 2024, Scale AI is valued at around USD 14 billion.

Who is Alexandr Wang?

Alexandr Wang was born in 1997 in New Mexico, USA. His parents were physicists who worked with the US Air Force and had roots in China. During a TED Talk in 2022, Wang praised his parents and said they were brilliant scientists at the Los Alamos National Lab, which is located in New Mexico. Wang always had a strong interest in maths and coding. He stood out in national-level maths and coding competitions as early as the sixth grade. Though he enrolled at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), he left his studies in the middle to start Scale AI. Today, he is one of the youngest and most successful entrepreneurs in the AI world. With this new role at Meta, Alexandr Wang is expected to bring innovation and bold leadership to the company’s future AI projects.