Akshay Kumar is 'already scared' as Kajol, Twinkle Khanna announce new talk show Two Much: 'Can't imagine the chaos on...'
Good news for Olympic winners as Delhi govt hikes cash awards, gold medallist to get Rs…
Morari Bapu Begins Ram Katha at Iconic Davos Congress Center
BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I Dream11 Predictions: Best picks for captain, vice-captain, pitch report, possible Playing XI and more
Meet 28-year-old genius, whom Mark Zuckerberg hired for Rs 1.2 lakh crore, he is...
Meet Indian-origin man who was once intern at Narayana Murthy's Infosys, now technical director at this England football club, he is from..., his name is...
Paresh Rawal hits back at troll slamming him over drinking urine, reveals 'lot of people have...'
How did Jagdeep Dhankhar become most controversial vice president? About Sonia, Rahul, SC, RSS, he said...
Where It All Began: From Jabalpur to ANAX Holding’s Impact Under Satish Sanpal
Deep Barot becomes the most trusted name in US behind the scenes of global music videos
Big tension for Pakistan, China, Indian Army receives first batch of Apache helicopters, it can carry..., is capable of delivering...
Elon Musk's Tesla opens first-ever diner and drive-in movie screens in..., check its unique features, menu and more
Aamir Khan breaks his silence on making film on Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: 'Absolutely...'
Rakesh Roshan shares first update after angioplasty, says both arteries to his brain were over 75% blocked: 'By chance, we...'
President accepts Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President, confirms Rajya Sabha chair
Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President: Know how much pension, what facilities will he get? Who will handle his duties now?
Is there constitutional crisis after Jagdeep Dhankar quits? How, when, for how long new vice president be elected?
Indian Air Force to retire MiG-21 fighter jet after six decades of service, ceremonial send off on...
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani fan of this special sweet, private helicopters sent to get it from UP village, it's name is...
Celina Jaitly slams makers of Jawani Diwani, says they 'betrayed' her: 'Woman was pushed...'
Meet Miss World winner who was dropped from Bollywood films, quit acting, beaten up by husband, is now...
US Senator Lindsey Graham issues big warning to India, China, Brazil over Russian oil: 'Will crush your economy if...'
Big move by Ratan Tata-owned company, acquires 67% stake in this UAE-based brand for Rs 160000000, its name is...
Meet Gita Gopinath, Indian-origin IMF’s first woman economist, studied at Delhi’s LSR, did PhD from Princeton University, quits job to join...
Earth is spinning faster today, marking second-shortest day in history; here's why
Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner drowns at Costa Rica beach during family vacation, dies tragically
Weather update: Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers for next...
'Goliyan chali, ek white gaadi...': Rapper Fazilpuria breaks his silence after being shot in Gurugram
Narayana Murthy's Infosys offers this much starting salary for freshers in 2025, it starts from Rs...
Former head coach Ravi Shastri makes BOLD claim, picks this star cricketer to be India's next 'genuine all-rounder', his name is...
MS Dhoni calls out on lack of physical activity among Indians, raises concern for fitness levels of youngsters: 'Even my daughter...'
Google's top executive has valuable advice for aspiring engineers amid AI revolution, says 'Computer science degree alone isn't...'
Divyanka Tripathi hits back after Elvish Yadav fans abused her for not recognising him on Laughter Chefs 2: 'My system bounces back your...'
Kalki Koechlin talks about 'difficult' divorce from Anurag Kashyap: 'It was hurtful to see him with...'
British F-35B fighter jet leaves Kerala after being stranded for 5 weeks: Know how much the airport may have earned from parking
Amid Epstein-Donald Trump row, White House pulls The Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool
Emiway Bantai falls from moving SUV after stunt goes terribly wrong during song shoot, shocking video goes viral: Watch
Another masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Reliance enters fast fashion delivery market with...
Saiyaara Ahaan Panday says 'I am truly shell-shocked', gets emotional as he thanks Karan Johar for everything: 'I grew up watching...'
Sebi lifts ban on Jane Street, allows US firm to resume trading but...
Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at the age of 21 with AIR..., but did not become IAS, IPS due to..., currently she is working in...
Saiyaara director Mohit Suri breaks down film's multi-composer album: 'Wanted the title track to be...' | Exclusive
Rahul Gandhi in legal trouble, court accepts plea against Congress leader over...
Who will be the next Vice President of India after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns?
Election Commission: This state becomes first in India to have electors less than 12,000
Viral Video: Astronaut shares stunning image of natural phenomenon over this city, it is...
DNA TV Show: SC questions ED, rejects its plea against Karnataka CM’s wife in MUDA case
IND vs ENG: Will Team India end 89-year-old curse at Old Trafford against England? Know the full story
Saiyaara box office collection day 4: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats opening day haul, crosses Rs 100 crore in India, earns...
Another Air India incident as Delhi-Kolkata flight aborted moments before takeoff due to...
'Shilpa Shirodkar shot dead': Actress reveals she had 25 missed calls from 'worried' parents after shocking PR stunt
'Don't play Pakistan in any ICC tournament: Former Pakistani skipper Salman Butt challenges India amid WCL 2025 row
HUGE blow to Anil Ambani as SBI classifies him, RCom, as 'fraud'; to file complaint with...
Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj summoned by ED for this reason, actors to appear for questioning on...
What is NISAR? Most awaited India-US joint satellite mission to be launched on..., know its significance
Who is Jagdeep Dhankar, second Vice President of India to resign from the post?
Malaika Arora wore her own clothes in this chartbuster song; it's not Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam, Kaal Dhamaal, it is...
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns from his post, to prioritise...
India's largest govt bank raises Rs 25000 crore to fund...; over 6 crore shares bought by...; not Mukesh Ambani, Adani
75-year-old letter found accidently leads scientists to one of Earth’s rarest minerals in...
England announce Playing XI for 4th Test against India, replace Shoaib Bashir with...
BharatGPT launched, what is it? How different is this AI chatbot from ChatGPT?
Pakistan: Christian man arrested for blasphemy, What is anti-blasphemy law? Does such law exist in India?
CBSE takes BIG step to ensure safety of students, directs all affiliated schools to...
UGC NET June 2025 result released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in; get direct link, steps to download scorecard here
Mohammed Siraj confirms whether or not Jasprit Bumrah will play Manchester Test: Here's what he said
This European town sells homes at Rs 100 but with conditions, know who are eligible
Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya's flirty Instagram exchange fuels relationship rumours; actress calls him...
Meet actress who began as child artist, worked in 32 films, 48 TV serials, quit acting to become IAS, failed five times, now works as…
Deepinder Goyal makes BIG move as Zomato to launch...; aims to take on...
Mythri Movie Makers warn Pawan Kalyan fans to not share leaked pictures from Ustaad Bhagat Singh set: 'Any accounts...'
Earth to spin faster tomorrow due to...; to see second-shortest day of 2025
NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip out today, here's how you can download it
Shahid Afridi finally breaks silence after India pull out of Pakistan game in WCL 2025, says 'If I had known...'
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to boost regional connectivity, tourism, will cut travel time to..., connect Delhi with...
This is Mukesh Ambani's go-to favourite meal, costs just Rs 250, made with rice flour, it is...
Saiyaara: Ranveer Singh reviews Mohit Suri film, congratulates Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda for 'scintillating, special' debut
BIG win for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel beats Ratan Tata's TCS to become India’s...
Honour killing in Pakistan: Woman shot dead in Balochistan for having 'illicit affair'
Vijay Raaz's Udaipur Files remains in trouble: Makers ask to replace 'Nutan Sharma', drop communal dialogues
Will Barack Obama be arrested? Donald Trump posts AI video showing former US president being jailed for...
How to know correct birth time
Who is Kate Kniveton? Former UK MP who alleges abuse by ex-husband, former MP
Viral video: Ajith Kumar helps clean up debris after his car crashes in Italy race, fans call him 'fine gentleman'
Bad news for Deepinder Goyal as Zomato’s parent Eternal's net profit falls to Rs...
Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate loses 17 kgs in 2 months, garners praise from Kevin Pietersen, his name is...
Reliance Industries Ltd: Mukesh Ambani-owned firm's profit soars 78%, share tumbles on BSE, because...
Saiyaara: Decoding the craze behind Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Mohit Suri film and what its massive success means for Bollywood | Opinion
Stranded UK F-35B fighter jet back into shape, set to take off from Kerala on....
VS Achuthanandan, former Kerala CM and left stalwart, passes away at 101
Meet man, IIT-IIM graduate, who manages finance of Mukesh Ambani's company, he is...
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Will Jasprit Bumrah break Ishant Sharma, Wasim Akram's all-time record at Old Trafford and become...
Watch: Inside Tesla’s futuristic diner, a tech lovers’ paradise with robots, cybertrucks
How many times has Donald Trump claimed to have mediated India-Pakistan ceasefire in Operation Sindoor? Mallikarjun Kharge says...
Parliament Monsoon Session: MPs take BIG action against Justice Yashwant Varma, submit...
Ajay Devgn's viral pictures with Shahid Afridi from WCL sparks controversy: What really happened?
Gautam Adani's Adani group set to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in expansion of THIS industry across India, bets big on...
Who was Athulya Pillai? Kerala woman found dead in Sharjah, family alleges....
Vaishno Devi Yatra disrupted as massive landslide hits Ban Ganga track; 1 dead, several injured
CoinDCX makes BIG move after Rs 368 crore hack, launches India's largest...
VIRAL
28-year-old tech genius Alexandr Wang will lead Meta’s new Super Intelligence Unit after a USD 14.3 billion deal with his company Scale AI.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has taken a big step to become a leader in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry. The company has created a new “Super Intelligence Unit” and appointed 28-year-old Alexandr Wang as its head. This move is part of Meta’s plan to stay ahead in the fast-growing AI race. Alexandr Wang is not a new name in the tech world. He became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire in 2021 at the age of just 24. Now, with Meta backing him, his influence in the AI world is set to grow even further.
Meta's Massive Investment in Scale AI
To form this Super Intelligence Unit, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has brought in several top minds from the tech industry. The company has even paid a huge salary of around USD 200 million (roughly ₹1600 crore) to Ruoming Pang, a former Apple employee.
Meta’s decision to hire Alexandr Wang comes after a major investment in his company, Scale AI. Meta has invested USD 14.3 billion (around ₹1.2 lakh crore) and gained a 49% stake in the company. Following this deal, Wang will now join Meta and take charge of the newly formed Super Intelligence Unit.
This deal has been confirmed by Meta and is now considered the company’s second-largest deal ever, only behind the USD 19 billion acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014.
What is Scale AI?
Scale AI was founded in 2016. The company provides high-quality data that is used to train advanced AI systems. This data is very important for building powerful machine learning and AI models. As of 2024, Scale AI is valued at around USD 14 billion.
Who is Alexandr Wang?
Alexandr Wang was born in 1997 in New Mexico, USA. His parents were physicists who worked with the US Air Force and had roots in China. During a TED Talk in 2022, Wang praised his parents and said they were brilliant scientists at the Los Alamos National Lab, which is located in New Mexico. Wang always had a strong interest in maths and coding. He stood out in national-level maths and coding competitions as early as the sixth grade. Though he enrolled at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), he left his studies in the middle to start Scale AI. Today, he is one of the youngest and most successful entrepreneurs in the AI world. With this new role at Meta, Alexandr Wang is expected to bring innovation and bold leadership to the company’s future AI projects.