17-year-old Ramji Raj from Bihar found a big flaw in NASA’s website, got praised by NASA, and added to their Cyber Security Hall of Fame.

A 17-year-old boy from Bihar's Samastipur district has made the entire country proud with his incredible talent. Ramji Raj, a young ethical hacker and tech enthusiast, has earned international recognition after discovering a major cyber flaw in the official website of NASA, the US space agency. As a mark of appreciation, NASA has included his name in their prestigious Cyber Security Hall of Fame.

Ramji, who is deeply interested in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cyber security, has already found and reported flaws in more than 50 national and international websites. His quick action in alerting authorities has helped prevent many potential cyber-attacks.

Discovery of the NASA Website Flaw

On the night of May 14, Ramji was casually browsing some websites when he came across a technical issue on NASA's site. Using his skills, he closely examined the problem and sent a detailed report to NASA about the vulnerability. Just five days later, on May 19, NASA officially acknowledged his discovery, fixed the issue, and added Ramji’s name to their Cyber Security Hall of Fame.

Talking about his achievement, Ramji said, “Hacking is not just a hobby for me, it’s a responsibility. I want to use my skills to protect the digital world and make it safer for everyone.”

A Young Tech Genius with a Big Heart

Apart from his technical achievements, Ramji also works for the betterment of society. He trains local police teams in cybercrime awareness and supports investigations related to online frauds and cyber attacks. Not only that, he also provides free technical education to underprivileged children, helping them understand the basics of technology and digital tools.

Ramji is currently preparing for a B.Tech course in Delhi. His father is a social worker who runs an NGO in Samastipur, and Ramji has always been inspired by his father’s dedication to society. Recently, Ramji was also selected among the top 50 AI-based innovations under the Government of India’s ‘Youth for Unnati and Vikas with AI’ program.

This achievement proves that talent can come from anywhere, and that passion and determination can take you to great heights—no matter where you come from. Ramji Raj has become an inspiration for many young minds in India and across the world.