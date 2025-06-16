Priyanka Chopra shared 16-year-old Lavanya Das Manikpuri’s viral belly dance video, earning her massive praise and love from netizens.

Popular Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is known for supporting and encouraging talented people on social media. She often shares videos of artists and influencers who impress her with their creativity and passion. Recently, she gave a special shoutout to a young dancer named Lavanya Das Manikpuri, and the internet is absolutely loving it. Lavanya, a 16-year-old self-taught belly dancer from Chhattisgarh, went viral after Priyanka shared one of her videos on her Instagram story. The video showed Lavanya performing an elegant and expressive belly dance to the evergreen song "Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja" sung by the legendary Asha Bhosle. Overwhelmed with joy, Lavanya shared a screenshot of Priyanka Chopra’s story on her own Instagram account. She wrote, “I’m dreamingggg at this point” — a heartfelt caption that shows just how much the moment meant to her.

Lavanya’s Instagram page is filled with videos of her dancing, and many of them have gained massive attention. Several of her posts have crossed over a million views, with people admiring her graceful movements and unique dancing style. Her passion for the art form and the effort she puts into every performance has earned her a loyal fan base.

After Priyanka’s story went live, Lavanya received thousands of congratulatory messages. The comments section on her post was filled with love and appreciation.

One user wrote, “You deserve everything and more. Insanely talented.”

Another joked, “Even Priyanka Chopra shared your video? That’s huge!”

Someone else added, “Dreams do come true when you don’t give up. Keep going, champ!”

Lavanya’s viral post has now received over 6 lakh likes, more than 1,000 comments, and continues to win hearts across the country.

Her journey shows how talent and dedication can shine through, and how a little recognition can turn a dream into reality.