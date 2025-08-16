Meet 14-year-old girl, who dropped out of school to become ChatGPT expert, she now runs...

Opening up about her goal, Parineeti said she wants to become financially free by 20 -- an age when many people start their careers. Reactions to her story on social media have been mixed, with some people calling her a symbol of the changing times while others criticised her path as reckless.

AI is the future and it is already showing in the life choices of today's young ones. Parineeti, a 14-year-old girl, is a prime example of this as she dropped out of school at the age of just 13 to become an AI expert. She is now fully focusing on artificial intelligence technology and tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. Speaking on the podcast Just Kidding With Sid! hosted by Siddhesh Lokare, Parineeti shared she started using the chatbot after her father encouraged her to spend time daily on it. Since then, she hasn't looked back as she calls herself more dependent on ChatGPT than she "should have been."

What does Parineeti do and what is her goal?

On the podcast, Parineeti described her early experience with ChatGPT, saying: "Two hours soon turned into four. I would pick any random topic and research it with ChatGPT. I used to tell it what I learned." There came a point when Parineeti developed custom GPTs to help reduce her father’s workload and for paying clients. She now runs her own AI automation agency and has several clients. Opening up about her goal, Parineeti said she wants to become financially free by the age of 20. "I will have a lot of fun after 20. I am not going to do anything after twenty," she told Lokare.

How do her parents see it and how has social media reacted?

While her parents are supportive, they have their concerns. "Mummy was telling me that these days you don’t talk to me, what happened to you, have you got a boyfriend? No mummy I am talking to ChatGPT," she said. Talking about her social life, Parineeti said: "I am concerned about this too, I struggle to give my own opinions." Reactions to the teenager's story on social media have been mixed, with some people calling her a symbol of the changing times while others criticised her path as reckless.