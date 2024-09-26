Twitter
Viral

Meet 12th class student who became DM for 2 hours, know what she did after taking over

Selected after a rigorous interview process, Khushi displayed leadership qualities beyond her years

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 04:56 PM IST

Meet 12th class student who became DM for 2 hours, know what she did after taking over
Class 12 student Khushi Mani Tripathi
In a rare and inspiring move, IAS officer Divya Mittal, the District Magistrate (DM) of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, shocked everyone by offering her chair to a high school student. What could have been just another day in office took a surprising turn when Class 12 student Khushi Mani Tripathi was invited to step into Mittal’s shoes for two hours.

Khushi, a bright student with 92% in her high school exams, became the DM of Deoria, listening to public grievances and issuing directives to officials during her short tenure. Selected after a rigorous interview process, Khushi displayed leadership qualities beyond her years. When asked about her unique experience, Khushi beamed, saying it reinforced her desire to serve the country as a future officer.

This isn’t the first time Divya Mittal has made headlines. A 2013 batch IAS officer with an impressive academic background—having completed her B.Tech from IIT Delhi and MBA from IIM Bangalore—Mittal has had a diverse career, including stints at JP Morgan in London and in various roles across India,  She secured All India Rank (AIR) 68 in the 2012 UPSC CSE. Her decision to let a student experience the role of a DM speaks volumes about her approach to public service and youth empowerment.

Khushi’s story is more than just a fleeting moment in the spotlight; it’s an example of how one opportunity can ignite the passion of future leaders. Divya Mittal’s thoughtful initiative has set an inspiring precedent, not only for the youth but also for those in administrative roles.

