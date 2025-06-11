With 20 sister channels in various languages, her content gets more than 10 billion views every month.

From Monday to Friday, 11-year-old Diana Kydysiuk is just like any other kid — attending school, gymnastics, and judo classes. But on weekends, she becomes the face of one of the world’s most-watched YouTube channels, "Kids Diana Show," which has over 135 million subscribers. With 20 sister channels in various languages, her content gets more than 10 billion views every month. According to The Economist, Diana began her YouTube journey in Kyiv when she was just a year old. Her first video, showing her trying to eat a leaf, was meant for friends and family. But as views increased, her parents — Olena and Volodymyr — turned the hobby into a full-time career. They used their skills in programming and marketing to grow the channel, eventually moving from Ukraine to Miami and then to Dubai.

Now, the family runs a full production company. Olena creates video ideas, Volodymyr handles finances, and a small team helps produce roleplay-style videos with fun and educational themes. Diana says the goal is to entertain kids and give parents a break.

According to the report, despite the homey style of many videos, the channel is a serious business. It likely earns around $10 million per year from ads, plus brand deals with big companies like Mattel. Their biggest audience is in the US, where ad rates are highest, but they’re also popular in India, Brazil, Spain, and the Middle East.

However, Diana’s fame is unique. While she is a celebrity among preschoolers, most adults have never heard of her. She admits it can be uncomfortable when fans recognise her in public. At meet-and-greet events, thousands line up to meet her.

As Diana grows older, she’s filming less to focus on school. But the family business continues with her three brothers also appearing in videos.

Diana’s journey shows how the internet has changed childhood — turning ordinary moments into global fame and creating a new kind of digital stardom.