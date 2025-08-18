Meerat Disturbing Video: Over 10 people brutally kicking and beating an army man on his way to join duty in Kashmir goes VIRAL - Reason will shock you

Trump aide Marco Rubio explains why tariff bomb was dropped on India and not on China, says, 'Anyone who's buying Russian oil...'
VIRAL
Meerut: When a fight with toll plaza workers broke out, the soldier was on his way to the Delhi Airport to board a flight for Srinagar after spending his leave with his family in his village.
Viral: An Indian Army soldier, identified as Kapil Kavad, was brutally attacked by toll plaza workers in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday night. The incident was captured on camera at the Bhuni toll plaza, which is under the jurisdiction of the Sarurpur police station. The disturbing video quickly went viral on social media, showing about ten people viciously beating the army man, some of whom even struck him with sticks. Four to five men held the Indian Army soldier by his arms next to the pole so that he was unable to move, while others continued to kick and slap him.
The footage also showed one of the toll plaza workers striking Kapil with a stick. When a fight with toll plaza workers broke out, the soldier was on his way to the Delhi Airport to board a flight for Srinagar after spending his leave with his family in his village. Interestingly, the soldier had to report for service in Kashmir.
The Meerut Police acted quickly after learning of the situation. An FIR has been registered in the case in response to a complaint made by Kapil's family. The four primary suspects were taken into custody. To find the remaining fugitive accused, a manhunt operation has been initiated. The Superintendent of Police (Rural) posted an official statement on X (previously Twitter) on this issue. The caption said, "An Indian Army soldier was assaulted by toll workers at the Bhuni Toll Plaza, which is located beneath the Sarurpur police station area. The cops acted swiftly and detained four of the offenders."
Locals claim that there was a lengthy line of cars at the toll plaza. He stated that because the soldier was in a hurry, he informed the staff at the toll plaza about it, which caused them to argue. A thorough investigation of the situation has been started.