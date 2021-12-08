Medical students recreate VIRAL 'Jugnu' song by Badshah - Watch video here

Social media is full of trends these days as artists release new songs and signature steps on them. Several social media users often post videos of themselves taking on the trend and going viral. One such video is currently going viral on social media which shows a group of girls dancing on the viral 'Jugnu' song by Badshah. The video is well-loved by the netizens and already has millions of views on it.

In the video which is going viral on Instagram, a group of medical students can be seen recreating the steps of Badshah and Akanksha Sharma in the song 'Jugnu'. The group of six medical students can be seen in the video which appears to have been shot in either their college or the hostel. The girls could be seen dressed in their uniforms and wearing their ID cards around their necks.

Watch the video here.

The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Chinmai Reddy along who captioned it saying, "How’s your week going?"

So far, the video has more than 5 million views and 6,40,000 likes on it. Netizens are also commenting on the video with heart and fire emojis, praising the girls for their dance moves.

One user commented, "Next-generation doctors," while another said, "That’s the best rendition of the challenge."