Medical students groove to Badshah’s Jugnu in viral video, netizens can’t get enough- WATCH

Social media is a place that is brimming with new challenges and trends almost every month. For the past few weeks, Instagram has been taken over by people attempting the trending Jugnu challenge, where they dance to the new song released by popular singer Badshah.

Instagrammers can’t get enough of the Jugnu challenge, where people dance to the trending song, mimicking the steps done by Badshah and Akanksha Sharma in the actual music video. Users, and even celebrities, have hopped on this trend, uploading reels with lakhs of views.

Now, another such video of the Jugnu challenge has gone viral on social media, with millions of views. What’s unique about this video is that the group of girls dancing to the song Jugnu consists of all medical students!

A clip posted by Instagram user Chinmai Reddy shows a group of six girls grooving to the song Jugnu, hopping on the trending challenge. All the girls in the video were in matching uniforms and wore their ID cards, along with their white lab coats.

The song played in the background and the girls synchronized their steps perfectly, matching the upbeat nature of the song. The medical students did all the steps to the beat of the song, which impressed the netizens and the video went viral.

The video was uploaded along with the caption, “How’s your week going?”. The video went crazy viral on Instagram and has since garnered over 5.3 million views. The view has nearly 4 lakh likes and over 2000 comments on it.

One user in the comment section wrote, “Doctors can dance too” while another user wrote, “So cute!”