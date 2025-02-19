Comedian Tanmay Bhat has taken a dig over Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks controversy and posted a video on Instagram. The comedian dances to Ranjha song from the Bollywood film Shershaah.

While Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversy is still making headlines as the matter has gone to Supreme Court as well, comedian Tanmay Bhat has taken a dig over Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks controversy and posted a video on Instagram. The comedian dances to Ranjha song from the Bollywood film Shershaah. While dancing, he slows down during B Praak’s line “Mera Dola Ni Aaya”.

He captioned the video, “Me watching the news everyday.” The video also features his friend, Naveed Manakkodan.

Tanmay Bhat is a close friend of Samay Raina, the creator of the show on which Ranveer Allahbadia appeared. Bhat has also made an appearance with Samay Raina on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The Supreme Court condemned Ranveer Allahbadia for his controversial remarks, on February 18. Slamming his remarks, SC called them “dirty thoughts vomited on a YouTube show”.

"... there is something dirty in his mind which has been vomited on the YouTube show. The words you have used will make daughters, sisters, parents and even society feel ashamed. It shows a perverted mind. If this is not obscenity, what is it? Why should we quash or club the FIRs against you?" Justice Surya Kant said.

Ranvever, aka BeerBiceps, is facing backlash for making an off-color joke about watching his parents have sex during a private episode of India's Got Talent.