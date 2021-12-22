McSlim meal: Video of McDonald’s customers working out on exercise bike while eating goes viral

A video of customers riding exercise bikes installed at a McDonald’s restaurant in China recently went viral. However, netizens have been left unconvinced by the idea. The video shows a woman eating at the McDonald’s while riding hard on an exercise bike installed with her table in the restaurant.

The clip is reported from an establishment in Shanghai. The viral video shows another customer, a man indulging in the fast-food fitness session, a couple of bikes to the right of the woman. Shared on Twitter by a user called Alvin Foo, the video was captioned, “McDonald’s ‘get slim’ meal in Shanghai.”

With over 15 lakh views, the video soon went viral. However, the reactions make it appear that the idea hasn’t gone down too well with most. The restaurant is the latest innovation from the fast food giant. The ‘low carbon’ McDonald’s was first opened in the Guangdong Province back in September this year. It provides customers with green charging through exercise bikes. A second such instalment was made at the Shanghai restaurant in the viral video.

They just opened a "low carbon" @McDonalds in Jieyang, Guangdong. A special feature are the bike generators that will let you burn off half a french-fry charging your phonehttps://t.co/9bLN1cazme pic.twitter.com/nFvV35TfvF — Naomi Wu (@RealSexyCyborg) October 2, 2021

Several of the users commented expressing their skepticism. While some argued that it was not good for digestion, some said that a person would burn significantly less calories than they eat. One user suggested that the bikes should be used for generating energy and the company could charge customers in calories instead of currency.