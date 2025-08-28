McDonald's serves ONLY vegetarian meals in these Indian cities, here's why

The brand offers a large selection of dishes in India in several cities, but serves only vegetarian options in these three places, catering to specific dietary and religious preferences. Know where are only vegetarian McDonald's outlets are?

Popular American fast-food chain McDonald’s, known for its burgers, has successfully strengthened its foothold in India by adapting to local tastes. The brand offers both veg and non-veg items, catering to a varied demography and culture. Interestingly, the brand also has a purely veg outlet in India.

Where are McDonald’s only veg outlets?

The brand offers a large selection of dishes in India in several cities, but serves only vegetarian options in these three places, catering to specific dietary and religious preferences. Pilgrims heading to the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi can enjoy items from McDonald’s as the company has two completely vegetarian outlets in Jammu. One is located at New Track-Tarakote Marg, and the other at Ardhkuwari. Both locations have a vegetarian menu with no onion and no garlic.

The third outlet is located in Amritsar, near the Golden Temple, a significant Sikh pilgrimage site. Inaugurated in 2013, the outlet was the first-ever fully vegetarian McDonald’s in the world.



Why does McDonald’s have vegetarian outlets in India?

McDonald's caters to diverse religions and food practices of India, hence it makes sure all food is prepared safely and meets high-quality standards. For Hindu customers, the outlets ensure the food items don’t have beef, and for Muslims, they avoid pork. For Jains they follow stricter rules, avoiding meat, onion and garlic. McDonald’s India managing director Rajeev Ranjan said, “Our presence here is a step towards making the world-famous McDonald’s food and beverages accessible to travellers and residents of the area,” he told ET in 2023.

“We take great pride in our food quality standards that run across the value chain from farm to fork. Our passion for quality means that all ingredients that go in our menu items are tested, tasted, and perfected to our global quality and safety standards before being served to our customers. Over the last 25 years, we have developed strong and trusted supplier partnerships locally," he added.