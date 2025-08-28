Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'No More 9 Hours A Day...' ! THIS state plans to extend working hours of private employees - Check out the latest proposal of labour department

THIS state plans to extend working hours of private employees - Details inside

Lokah Chapter 1 X review: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen-starrer is 'blockbuster' superhero film with 'best theatrical experience' of the year

Lokah X review: Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer is 'blockbuster' superhero film

Linkin Park in India: Lollapalooza dates, tickets, here's everything you need to know

Linkin Park in India: Lollapalooza dates, tickets, here's everything you need to

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeViral

VIRAL

McDonald's serves ONLY vegetarian meals in these Indian cities, here's why

The brand offers a large selection of dishes in India in several cities, but serves only vegetarian options in these three places, catering to specific dietary and religious preferences. Know where are only vegetarian McDonald's outlets are?

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 04:32 PM IST

McDonald's serves ONLY vegetarian meals in these Indian cities, here's why
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Popular American fast-food chain McDonald’s, known for its burgers, has successfully strengthened its foothold in India by adapting to local tastes. The brand offers both veg and non-veg items, catering to a varied demography and culture. Interestingly, the brand also has a purely veg outlet in India. 

Where are McDonald’s only veg outlets?

The brand offers a large selection of dishes in India in several cities, but serves only vegetarian options in these three places, catering to specific dietary and religious preferences. Pilgrims heading to the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi can enjoy items from McDonald’s as the company has two completely vegetarian outlets in Jammu. One is located at New Track-Tarakote Marg, and the other at Ardhkuwari. Both locations have a vegetarian menu with no onion and no garlic. 

The third outlet is located in Amritsar, near the Golden Temple, a significant Sikh pilgrimage site. Inaugurated in  2013, the outlet was the first-ever fully vegetarian McDonald’s in the world. 

Also read: Will India boycott US products, emphasise 'swadeshi'? Will Coca-Cola, Pepsi, McDonald's face...

Why does McDonald’s have vegetarian outlets in India?

McDonald's caters to diverse religions and food practices of India, hence it makes sure all food is prepared safely and meets high-quality standards. For Hindu customers, the outlets ensure the food items don’t have beef, and for Muslims, they avoid pork. For Jains they follow stricter rules, avoiding meat, onion and garlic. McDonald’s India managing director Rajeev Ranjan said, “Our presence here is a step towards making the world-famous McDonald’s food and beverages accessible to travellers and residents of the area,” he told ET in 2023. 

“We take great pride in our food quality standards that run across the value chain from farm to fork. Our passion for quality means that all ingredients that go in our menu items are tested, tasted, and perfected to our global quality and safety standards before being served to our customers. Over the last 25 years, we have developed strong and trusted supplier partnerships locally," he added.

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul set to undergo crucial Yo-Yo Test before Australia series; Virat Kohli’s status unclear
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul set to undergo crucial Yo-Yo Test, Virat Kohli’s status
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Accused Vipin Bhati had affair, his lover alleged physical assault
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Accused Vipin Bhati had affair, his lover alleged ph
Over 20 colleges including Delhi University's Jesus and Mary, get email bomb threat, here's what we know
Over 20 colleges including Delhi University's Jesus and Mary, get email..
Good news for passengers! Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express to be extended to Varanasi, will start from...; know train timings, schedule, and more
Good news for passengers! Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express to be extended to
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Must-visit famous Ganpati pandals across Delhi-NCR
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Must-visit famous Ganpati pandals across Delhi-NCR
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE