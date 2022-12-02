‘Why are you not wearing your muffler?’: Woman asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, here’s how he responded

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been campaigning for several weeks in poll-bound Delhi and Gujarat, interacting with the crowd and going door to door to gather votes for the Aam Aadmi Party for the upcoming elections.

While Arvind Kejriwal remains campaigning on the ground for the upcoming MCD elections 2022 in Delhi, he went on a padyatra in the capital on Wednesday and interacted with the people, where he had an interesting interaction with a woman.

During the beginning of his political journey, Arvind Kejriwal was known for one trademark in his attire – his muffler that he used to wrap around his head and ears during the chilling Delhi winters. He has since abandoned his muffler after he became the chief minister of the capital.

While he was on the padyatra in the streets of Delhi, a woman was heard asking Arvind Kejriwal “Aapne muffler kyu nahi pehna? (Why are you not wearing your muffler)” To this, the AAP national convener could be heard laughing out loud.

After hearing the question from the female AAP supporter during the rally, Arvind Kejriwal chuckled and said, “Abhi thand nahi aayi iss liye nahi pehna (It’s not that cold so didn’t wear the muffler).” He later clicked a photo with his supporters and moved forward.

Arvind Kejriwal has been going door-to-door in an effort to reach the public and confirm their vote in the MCD elections 2022. The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has had control of the municipal corporation of Delhi for over a decade, and AAP is pushing for a regime change.

Kejriwal has also promised that he will take steps to clean the water in Delhi and get rid of the Ghazipur garbage dump, which is the biggest garbage dump in the entire continent. BJP, however, has been slamming AAP using videos of jailed minister Satyendra Jain, who is reportedly receiving special treatment behind bars.

The MCD elections 2022 are set to be conducted on December 4, where people will cast their votes for the municipal polls, after which the results will be declared on December 7.

