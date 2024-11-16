An AI-generated clip showing US President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden, who are the longtime political rivals, enjoying fun moments together.

An AI-generated clip showing US President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden, who are the longtime political rivals, enjoying fun moments together. The clip is rapidly getting circulated online, leaving netizens in splits.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video begins with a visual of the White House where Trump and Biden are sitting across a table and chatting with each other.

"This job is not fun", says Biden, to which, Trump replied, "I know. Missed you in the race". Joe Biden then responds, "Wish we could get out of here".

The clip then proceeds and shows the duo enjoying fun moments together, such as relishing on street food, having ice creams, boating, horse riding, relaxing in nature, taking selfies and playing golf. The montage captures a playful camraderie between the two hard-core rivals, with the closing text reading, "Maybe one day".

In the recently concluded US Presidential elections, Donald Trump emerged victorious against his rival and a democrat, Kamala Harris, who was bombdropped by Biden in July this year after he announced his exit from the polls.

While Trump succeeded to secure 312 electoral college votes, Kamala Harris clinched 226.

Here's how netizens reacted to the viral clip

The viral clip has garnered over 12.3 million views, with netizens posting their views on it.

"AI is scary. It looks so realistic", an user wrote.

Another user hilariously wrote, "Best friends forever".