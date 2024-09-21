Twitter
Viral

'May be snake also...': Video of drunk man fearlessly playing with cobra goes viral, watch

In the clip, the man speaks to the cobra in a calm, affectionate tone, treating it as though it were a harmless domestic animal.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 04:46 PM IST

'May be snake also...': Video of drunk man fearlessly playing with cobra goes viral, watch
A viral video of an intoxicated man fearlessly playing with a cobra as if it were a pet has taken social media by storm, leaving netizens both amused and bewildered. The video, shared on Instagram by user Kaki Venkatesh, shows the man sitting under a tree, casually interacting with the deadly snake while holding a bottle, seemingly filled with country liquor, by his side.

In the clip, the man speaks to the cobra in a calm, affectionate tone, treating it as though it were a harmless domestic animal. At one point, he reassures a bystander that the venomous creature won’t bite, displaying a remarkable lack of fear. Surprisingly, the cobra remains motionless, seemingly confused by the man’s unusual behavior.

Watch

 

 

The video has garnered over 4.4 lakh likes and thousands of comments, with viewers both stunned and entertained by the man’s actions. Some joked about the snake's response, with one user commenting, "The snake is waiting for its share of 90ml," while another quipped, "Bro learned python language."

Many users remarked on the strange dynamics of the encounter, with one comment reading, "Unless you cause harm, even a cobra won’t hurt you." Others expressed disbelief, with one saying, "He used all his luck in seconds."

While the man's fearless antics sparked a wave of laughter online, it also left many pondering the unpredictable effects of alcohol.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
