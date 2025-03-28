Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, explains why his pet dog Mau has been absent from his videos, revealing that the dog was moved to a farmhouse due to family reasons, sparking mixed reactions from fans.

Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, is one of India's most well-known YouTubers, with nearly 10 million followers. Over the years, he has become a prominent vlogger, sharing his daily life, fitness journey, and family moments with his audience. However, fans recently noticed something missing from his videos: his pet dog, Mau. In a new vlog titled "Where is Mau?" Gaurav addressed the growing curiosity surrounding his dog’s absence and shared some personal reasons behind the decision.

In the video, Gaurav explained that Mau had been moved to his farmhouse. While he acknowledged that many people love to keep pets in their homes, Gaurav said it was becoming a challenge for his family. He mentioned that his father had some issues with having the dog around, citing religious reasons for the decision to send Mau to the farm. Gaurav clarified that he was okay with people sharing their lives with pets, but for personal reasons, this arrangement wasn’t working for his family anymore.

While some fans understood Gaurav's decision, many others were upset. Several viewers took to the comments section to express their frustration. One person accused Gaurav of bringing Mau into his videos only for the views, writing, "Mau ko laya bhe views ke liye tha. Ab aa nahi rahe toh hata diya. He is very smart" (He brought Mau for the views. Now that he is not getting the views, he has thrown Mau out. He is very smart). Another commenter shared a personal story about how their dog had been unhappy when left alone with relatives, saying dogs need love and family.

Other viewers expressed their disappointment, saying they felt heartbroken for Mau. One user wrote, "Am I the only one crying thinking about the dog’s emotions? How can humans be so selfish?" Many fans reminded Gaurav that pets see their owners as their entire world and that abandoning them can deeply hurt their feelings. One commenter, who shared how their pet had been part of their family for years, even said they stopped watching Gaurav’s videos after seeing how Mau was treated.

Gaurav, who is an IIT graduate, bodybuilder, and pilot, has faced controversies in the past. Recently, he appeared on Shark Tank India, where he was accused of chasing clout by investor Anupam Mittal. Earlier, Gaurav and his wife, Ritu, were also involved in a controversy when Ritu spoke about feeling betrayed by him during a spiritual retreat.

While Gaurav’s fans have expressed mixed reactions to his recent decision, it’s clear that Mau’s absence has sparked a lot of emotional responses from his loyal followers.