Mathura: In viral video, man kidnaps toddler sleeping with parents on railway platform

A seven-month-old infant is being kidnapped from the Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh. A photograph of the suspect has been released. According to the reports, the parents of the baby has filed a case with the GRP police department. The GRP has also sent teams to the city of Aligarh, Hathras, to search for the missing child.

इस व्यक्ति को पकड़वाने में मदद कीजिये।

आप सिर्फ Retweet कर इसके फ़ोटो/वीडियो को Groups में share कर दीजिये, विशेष कर कासगंज, बदायूँ और बरेली साइड में।

मुझे भरोसा है ये अवश्य पकड़ा जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/fTnuGbSlsi — SACHIN KAUSHIK (@upcopsachin) August 27, 2022

Mathura is regarded as the birthplace of Lord Krishna. However, crime is eroding people's confidence in the city on a daily basis. The government is up in arms about this. The police are now conducting an investigation based on CCTV evidence.

The viral video which has been shared on Twitter has received more than 8,619 retweets and 48,802 views in just 20 minutes of sharing. Internet users have reacted to the video, expressing both disgust and anger at what they witnessed.

On user said, "What would have been his/her Mother's Reaction after waking up & finding the kid Missing ." Another user said, "Request everyone to retweet this so that we can catch this man . All we need is to spread this !!" Another said, "Horrible horrible people in this world- my heart is broken today."