An adorable video of a woman performing an enchanting dance on song ‘Nazariya ki Maari’ is rapidly being circulated online, grabbing netizens’ eyeballs.

A grab of the viral video (Image/Instagram)

An adorable video of a woman performing an enchanting dance on song ‘Nazariya ki Maari’ is rapidly being circulated online, grabbing netizens’ eyeballs.

The viral clip, posted by Madhavi Bansal on Instagram, features her in a beautiful lavender kurta and white palazzo pants.

She tied her hair in a bun and was wearing beautiful silver earrings.

The video begins with Bansal sitting on the floor with a bunch on girls. As the song starts playing in the background, they begin to display rhythmic hand gestures.

As the clip proceeds, the women continue dancing and showcasing their on-point expressions.

Madhavi Bansal, a well-known social media personality, is famous for her unmatchable dance skills and often posts videos showcasing her talent.

Here’s how netizens reacted

Netizens cannot get enough of this beautiful dance!

“Nothing .. absolutely nothing can beat this.. masterpiece!” an user wrote.

Another user commented, “Can watch this all day ,,, so so so so beautiful”.

A third joined, “The grace , the hand movements..everything is soo gorgeous”.