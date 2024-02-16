Twitter
Massive whale shark with thousands of teeth spotted in Australia, video goes viral

A man fishing near K'gari island in Australia had a remarkable encounter with a massive whale shark, capturing the attention of anglers and marine enthusiasts alike.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 06:52 AM IST

In a stunning marine spectacle off the shores of K'gari island, Australia, a man had an awe-inspiring encounter with an enormous whale shark, leaving fellow anglers onboard in sheer amazement. The sighting of this massive whale shark, adorned with thousands of teeth, was a rare stroke of luck in an area where such sightings are infrequent.

Thomas D'Emilio, accompanied by his friend Toby, set out on a fishing expedition near K'gari island just a few days ago. What started as a typical day at sea took an intriguing turn when D'Emilio, feeling a bit seasick, briefly went ashore. When they resumed their fishing venture, the duo noticed a congregation of birds and decided to investigate, anticipating a potential school of fish. However, what they stumbled upon was far more captivating.

D'Emilio vividly recounted the moment, stating, "Then all of a sudden, a whale shark."

Capturing the rare sighting on February 6, D'Emilio shared a video on TikTok, showcasing the colossal whale shark gracefully approaching their boat. The footage allows viewers to marvel at the sheer size of the majestic creature, and, remarkably, the anglers even had the opportunity to touch the gentle giant.

In the video, D'Emilio excitedly exclaimed, "I just touched a whale shark." The Australian Broadcasting Corporation also shared the breathtaking video on Facebook, further amplifying the remarkable encounter.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, whale sharks hold the title of the world's largest fish, reaching lengths of up to 46 feet and weighing nearly 11,000 kg. Despite their imposing appearance and the presence of over 3,000 tiny teeth, these giants are gentle filter feeders and pose no threat to humans.

While whale sharks are relatively common in certain Australian regions, their appearance near K'gari is a rare phenomenon, with the last documented sighting occurring four years ago. 

