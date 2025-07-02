MASSIVE tsunami on July 5? New Baba Vanga's mega prediction leaves internet buzzing as date approaches; she had predicted Covid-19, Japan earthquake and...

Known as 'New Baba Vanga', Ryo Tatsuki grabbed eyeballs after she published her book called 'The Future I Saw', featuring her handwritten predictions.

"An undersea rupture between Japan and the Philippines. Waves taller than buildings. Millions at risk" -- this is what Ryo Tatsuki, a manga artist from Japan, had predicted about the two countries decades ago for July 5, 2025. As the date is approaching, there's an increased sense of panic among people, with netizens in frenzy over the manga artist's "doomsday drawing".

What's fueling the tensions is the fact that Japan was recently hit by 5.5 magnitude earthquake that hit off the Tokara Islands on Wednesday, i.e., July 2.

About the 'New Baba Vanga'

Known as 'New Baba Vanga', Ryo Tatsuki grabbed eyeballs after she published her book called 'The Future I Saw', featuring her handwritten predictions. According to her followers, she had predicted major events like hte death of Princess Diana, the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami, the COVID-19 pandemic, and now a mega tsunami to hit Japan on July 5, 2025.

As per a report by ABP News, Tatsuki had stopped making predictions after 2025, claiming that her "visions" had come to an abrupt end.

July 5, 2025

As per her prediction, "an underwater eruption will devastate Japan and trigger a massive tsunami", specifically between the Philippines and Japan." Amidst the panic, #july5disaster is trending globally. Moreover, people have started making panic-led cancellations in Tokyo and Okinawa.