Massive python climbs up tree within seconds, viral video terrifies internet

screengrab

New Delhi: If creepy crawlies make you frightened, you should definitely avoid watching this video. A video that rapidly became viral on social media shows a massive python climbing up a tree, even with its heavy weight.

Good Morning Twitter pic.twitter.com/pfDB5uWpz7 — Wow Terrifying (@WowTerrifying) March 10, 2023

The initial portion of the video shows a serpent wrapped around the trunk of a tree. The snake's body begins to move mesmerizingly in a matter of seconds to propel itself up the tree. This procedure is carried out by the reptile until it reaches the top. Internet users have been captivated by the way this viper ascends a tall tree.



The video was released on March 10 and since then it has received over 942k views and the figure is growing. The post has also led netizens to share various types of responses. Some were enthralled, while others were shocked.

"I'm afraid, damn I'd hate to be on that tree," wrote one Instagram user. "And how does it come down?" another asked. "That looks so fascinating...wow!" exclaimed a third.