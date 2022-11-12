Search icon
Massive python almost chokes man to death, viral video terrifies netizens

Viral video shows a man handling a reticulated python when the serpent starts choking him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

Massive python almost chokes man to death, viral video terrifies netizens
New Delhi: If phyton unnerves you, this video is definitely not for you. In a recent video that has gone crazy viral on social media,  shows a man handling a reticulated python when the serpent starts choking him.  The clip has been shared by @nickthewrangler on Instagram and it has garnered more than 150k views online. 

The man can be seen in the video lifting the massive snake in his arms. The python's tail is wrapped around Nick's neck, causing him to choke. "I'm in a terrible situation right now," he says, struggling to control the serpent. However, because he has previous experience with snakes, he just laughs it off and even plays with the python's mouth by gently hitting him with his hat.  “NERVOUS while python SQUEEZES my vocal cords,” reads the clip caption. 

The short segment piqued the interest of the internet, who expressed their opinions in the comments section. Some viewers were taken aback by the video. Many people reacted by expressing their fear. "Amazing," one user said. "This is not safe, please be extra cautious," wrote another user.

