Massive python almost attacks zookeeper on the face, spine-chilling video goes viral

New Delhi: Jay Brewer, the owner of The Reptile Zoo, is an avid Instagram user who frequently uses the platform to share exciting reptile videos. The clips show him interacting with various animals, such as carrying an alligator on his back and handling a large snake. Now video of him that went extremely viral on the Internet shows him defending himself from a python that attempts to attack him. What's shocking is how easily Brewer dismisses the attack. There is a chance that you’ll find the video terrifying to watch. Watch the clip here:

The video, which was posted on the Jay Prehistoric Pets Instagram account, shows Brewer standing next to a python protecting her eggs. In the video, he says that he needs to collect the eggs so that they hatch. The reptile attacks Brewer in the face as he extends his hands to pick up the clutch of eggs.

"Sometimes saving reticulated python eggs can be a daring job, but good thing I love what I do!" reads the video caption.

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 35,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Netizens flooded the comment section with their terrifying and honest opinions. Take a look here:



"Crazy work," one Instagram user commented. "OMG!!" exclaimed another. "My phone almost fell out of my hand, and I was also dodging it from here," said a third. “I love it no matter what… living the dream”. wrote a fourth.