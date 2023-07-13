Headlines

Chandrayaan-3: Countdown begins for India’s third Moon mission, all you need to know

Massive king cobra spotted hiding above shoe rack, viral video terrifies internet

Viral video of massive king cobra hiding above shoe rack terrifies viewers with its chilling presence.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

New Delhi: The expansive realm of the Internet encompasses a multitude of captivating videos that span various genres and themes. Among these diverse offerings, there exists a particular category of clips that possess a unique combination of fear and fascination, captivating audiences and holding them spellbound. One notable example is a video featuring a colossal king cobra that was spotted perched above a shoe rack. This video has the potential to evoke an intense and chilling reaction within those who watch it.

Originally shared on the popular social media platform Instagram by the user @kohtshoww, the viral video showcases the awe-inspiring presence of a massive king cobra as it gracefully navigates its way among a collection of shoes and slippers. The sheer size and menacing demeanor of the snake immediately captured the attention of viewers, propelling the video to reach viral status in a short span of time. As news of the video spread across the online community, a wave of terror and unease washed over netizens who dared to watch its contents.

Reactions from online users flooded in, reflecting the deep impact that the video had on their emotions and thoughts. One user shared a personal experience, revealing that they had recently placed their shoes outside to dry after a particularly wet day. However, upon witnessing the video, they felt compelled to hastily retrieve their footwear and bring it safely back indoors, fearing the possibility of encountering a similar scene. Another user expressed the intensity of their reaction, stating that they believed they would have experienced a genuine heart attack if they had found themselves in such a situation. The pervasive sentiment among viewers was one of sheer terror, with many describing the video as undeniably scary. Some even went as far as to express their belief that the shock of encountering the snake would be enough to cause their demise, rendering the snake's venom unnecessary.

 

