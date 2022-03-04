Massive explosions in Kyiv during live TV telecast, reporter goes off air

The visuals from the war zone in Ukraine are scary as Russia continues to inflict its attack on the sovereign country. Now an incident of a huge explosion in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Wednesday got recorded during a television broadcast. The huge explosions that shook Kyiv on Wednesday lit up the night sky.

The incident was captured during the recording of a video by a journalist in Kyiv when sudden explosions lit the sky, following which the reporter went off air. The reporter was in the newsroom when the sky was lit up behind him 'almost like lightning' and explosions were heard. "What the hell was that?" the reporter can be heard saying.

A week into the war, on Wednesday, a series of large explosions rocked Kyiv that was recorded during the live broadcast. The reporter named Charlie D'Agata drew his report to an end with the Kyiv skyline in the backdrop. The sky was brightened by an orange light and became dark again.

Several key sites in Kyiv were shelled, killing at least five and injuring several others. Russia has intensified its attack on Ukraine since Tuesday. Kyiv, the city of nearly three million people is under attack for one week now and the coming days are likely to see even more explosions and casualties.

The video of the explosion has been shared by BNO News from its official Twitter handle.

How the explosion got recorded?

A journalist was reporting live during the night when a bright light could be seen in the sky, after which he looks back in amazement.

He asks his colleague, "What the hell was that." For a while he looks out of the glass window, trying to understand what happened.

Then again there is a bright light which was brighter than before. This light was of an explosion that rocked Kyiv on Wednesday.

The light was so bright that the journalist and his companions could not see it and stopped reporting and ran away.

After their departure, a slight tremor was also felt in the newsroom due to the explosion and then the broadcast went off air.