Massive crowds spotted outside McDonald’s outlets in Russia for last burgers ahead of closure – WATCH

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led many companies, including Exxon-Mobil, General Electric, Netflix to shut services across Russia. A variety of industries have stepped back due to concerns over the country’s economy and sanctions. Amidst all these shutdowns, the locals are suffering the most.

Earlier this week, McDonald’s announced plans to temporarily shut all 850 restaurants in Russia. Despite suspension plans, the fast-food chain will continue paying salary to its 62,000 workers in the country.

The decision to shut services in Russia was taken after the firm faced criticism for continuing operations in the war inflicting country.

As per sources, local supermarkets in Russia’s Far East have restricted sales of basic necessities. One person is allowed only up to 10 kilograms of flour and sugar, up to 10 bottles of vegetable oil and canned meat and up to 10 packs of pasta.

This limited sale has led people in Moscow to get into panic buying quiet similar to what was seen in early days of Covid-19. As soon as people in Moscow got to know about McDonald’s shut down, people hushed to enjoy their last meal at their favourite fast-food chain.

A video that has now gone viral on Twitter shows massive queues of endless cars outside the restaurant in Moscow. In the 12-second video, the camera shows cars aligned close to the fast-food giant as far as one can spot.

People seem to be impatient to relish their last meal at McDonald’s before ethe chain reopens again.