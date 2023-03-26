Search icon
Massive bear stands tall behind woman, scary viral video shows what happened next

Now one clip of bear standing up to sniff hiker has surfaced on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 08:34 AM IST

Massive bear stands tall behind woman, scary viral video shows what happened next
screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is brimming with material that will brighten your day. Some videos have made millions of social media users grin, from sea waves touching the clouds to pandas rolling on the ground in a zoo. Now one clip of bear standing up to sniff hiker has surfaced on the internet. Oddly Terrifying, a social media account that shares wildlife-related content of animals on Twitter,” posted the short clip and it has gone viral with over 6.4 million views already.

The video shows a lady standing motionless as a black bear approaches her. Two other hikers stand fixed in their positions, watching the spectacle. The animal perches on its hind legs to sniff the woman's head, who, amazingly, not only remains calm but also raises her phone to take a quick selfie with it. The bear drops to the ground after inspecting the lady but does not move away. Instead, even as someone standing off camera yells at it to stop, the bear bites the woman's thigh and paws at her repeatedly. 

Fortunately, it quickly loses interest and moves away from the gathering.

The video garnered over 88,000 likes so far and has been frequently shared across Twitter as well. In the comments section, netizens dropped their honest reactions.

Check out some reactions from netizens:

