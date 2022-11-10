Massive Anaconda bites man in shocking viral video, internet is terrified

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If reptiles make you nervous, this clip is not for you. In a recent video that has gone crazy viral on social media, a man can be seen handling a massive anaconda. The shocking video has been shared on Instagram by ‘nickthewrangler’, who calls himself an animal and reptile addict. The clip has garnered more than 45m views online.

In the hair-raising video, the man carries the anaconda in both his arms as if it's his daily routine. Suddenly, the snake bites Nick on the stomach and arm. He screams when the massive snake bites him, but assures viewers that it is not poisonous. After watching the short segment we are sure that it may make your jaw drop. "Cowboying it up with a naughty ANACONDA!" reads the video caption.

Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 45 million upvotes. It has also accumulated countless reactions from netizens. Some users expressed their awe at the video, while others expressed their fear. "Amazing," one user said. "This is not safe, please be extra cautious," wrote another user.