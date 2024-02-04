Mass wedding function in Uttar Pradesh goes viral for wrong reasons, here's why

In Uttar Pradesh, a wedding fraud involving 15 individuals, including two government officials, has been exposed after a video of brides garlanding themselves at a mass wedding event went viral on social media. The incident took place on January 25 in the Balia district, where a community wedding hosted 568 couples. However, it was later discovered that several participants were paid to impersonate brides and grooms.

Reports indicate that both men and women were allegedly offered amounts ranging from ₹500 to ₹2,000 to pose as brides and grooms. Vimal Kumar Pathak, a local resident, revealed that some women had no partners and were seen garlanding themselves during the event. A 19-year-old man named Raj Kumar claimed that he was offered money to pose as a groom, stating that many individuals were coerced into participating.

BJP MLA Ketki Singh, who served as the Chief Guest at the wedding, acknowledged being informed about the event just two days prior. She expressed suspicion about potential irregularities and emphasized that a thorough investigation was underway.

The community wedding was conducted under a government scheme that provides Rs 51,000, with Rs 35,000 allocated for the bride, Rs 10,000 for wedding materials, and ₹6,000 for the event. The government officials involved in the alleged fraud are currently under investigation, and no financial benefits will be disbursed to the beneficiaries until a comprehensive inquiry is completed.

Officials promptly formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter and verify the beneficiaries. It was emphasized that no funds would be transferred to the accused until the investigation was concluded. The scam was exposed before any financial transactions occurred, preventing potential misappropriation of government funds intended for genuine beneficiaries. The incident raises concerns about the integrity of such community events and underscores the need for stringent oversight to prevent fraudulent activities in government schemes.