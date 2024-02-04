Mass wedding function in Uttar Pradesh goes viral for wrong reasons, here's why

Twitter
Headlines

FIR against Poonam Pandey, manager for 'spreading fake news' in connection with her death hoax

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner: ‘Bas yahi batana tha...'

Uttarakhand cabinet approves UCC draft report; bill to be tabled in assembly on Feb 6

Meet genius girl who passed school at 10, UG at 13, became India’s youngest Phd holder at 22; is also world champion...

Watch: Rohit Sharma engages in hilarious banter with Kuldeep Yadav after India escape DRS blunder in Vizag Test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

FIR against Poonam Pandey, manager for 'spreading fake news' in connection with her death hoax

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner: ‘Bas yahi batana tha...'

Not Anil Kapoor, but this superstar was Danny Boyle's first choice for Slumdog Millionaire, actor rejected film as...

Animals only found in Saudi Arabia

Side effects of using cotton swabs in your ears

Yashasvi Jaiswal net worth - A look at RR star's earnings in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

FIR against Poonam Pandey, manager for 'spreading fake news' in connection with her death hoax

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner: ‘Bas yahi batana tha...'

Not Anil Kapoor, but this superstar was Danny Boyle's first choice for Slumdog Millionaire, actor rejected film as...

HomeViral

Viral

Mass wedding function in Uttar Pradesh goes viral for wrong reasons, here's why

The community wedding was conducted under a government scheme that provides Rs 51,000, with Rs 35,000 allocated for the bride, Rs 10,000 for wedding materials, and ₹6,000 for the event.

article-main

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 07:03 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In Uttar Pradesh, a wedding fraud involving 15 individuals, including two government officials, has been exposed after a video of brides garlanding themselves at a mass wedding event went viral on social media. The incident took place on January 25 in the Balia district, where a community wedding hosted 568 couples. However, it was later discovered that several participants were paid to impersonate brides and grooms.

Reports indicate that both men and women were allegedly offered amounts ranging from ₹500 to ₹2,000 to pose as brides and grooms. Vimal Kumar Pathak, a local resident, revealed that some women had no partners and were seen garlanding themselves during the event. A 19-year-old man named Raj Kumar claimed that he was offered money to pose as a groom, stating that many individuals were coerced into participating.

BJP MLA Ketki Singh, who served as the Chief Guest at the wedding, acknowledged being informed about the event just two days prior. She expressed suspicion about potential irregularities and emphasized that a thorough investigation was underway.

The community wedding was conducted under a government scheme that provides Rs 51,000, with Rs 35,000 allocated for the bride, Rs 10,000 for wedding materials, and ₹6,000 for the event. The government officials involved in the alleged fraud are currently under investigation, and no financial benefits will be disbursed to the beneficiaries until a comprehensive inquiry is completed.

Officials promptly formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter and verify the beneficiaries. It was emphasized that no funds would be transferred to the accused until the investigation was concluded. The scam was exposed before any financial transactions occurred, preventing potential misappropriation of government funds intended for genuine beneficiaries. The incident raises concerns about the integrity of such community events and underscores the need for stringent oversight to prevent fraudulent activities in government schemes.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Dangerous place to....': Former coach's explosive insights on Pakistan cricket

Meta drops a bombshell, says it's CEO Mark Zuckerberg may die due to....

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits second Test ton, India end Day 1 on 336/6

'Honour for me, but also for ideals I served': LK Advani on being conferred Bharat Ratna

RapidX train 2nd phase ops to begin soon, touches maximum speed of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE