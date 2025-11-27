Mary D'Costa BREAKS her silence on Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal’s wedding controversy, says, 'exchange of chats...'

According to online posts, the screenshots, claimed to show flirtatious exchanges, were first shared on Reddit and later spread widely on other platforms. However, D’Costa has now publicly addressed the situation, releasing a detailed clarification on Instagram.

The postponement of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and musician Palash Muchhal’s wedding has fueled widespread speculation online, with unverified rumors pointing to a woman named Mary D’Costa as the alleged cause of the delay. Screenshots of purported conversations between Muchhal and D’Costa circulated across social media, intensifying public debate.

In her statement, D’Costa said she had never met Palash Muchhal and emphasized that their communication lasted for only a month.

“First, the exchange of chats happened between April 29th and May 30th 2025, so the contact lasted for only one month. I want to make it absolutely clear that I never met him and I never got involved with him in any way,” she wrote, adding that she originally spoke out in July, but the posts went largely unnoticed at the time.

She also distanced herself from speculation about her identity, stressing that she was neither a choreographer nor involved in any alleged wrongdoing.

“There’s also been a lot of confusion about who I am… I am not the choreographer, and I am not the person he cheated with,” her post stated.

The wedding, planned for November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, was postponed after Mandhana’s father was hospitalized following a heart-related medical emergency. Mandhana later removed her wedding-related posts from Instagram, further fueling conjecture online.

D'Costa also dismissed claims that she had any professional involvement in the wedding preparations, reiterating, "I want to clarify, I am not the choreographer, and I am not the person he cheated with."