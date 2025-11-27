Mary D'Costa BREAKS her silence on Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal’s wedding controversy, says, 'exchange of chats...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Cyclone Ditwah Alert: Deep depression forms over southwest Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into cyclonic storm on..., heavy rain alert in THESE Indian states

From Zootopia to Singham: 5 iconic buddy-cop duos who stole spotlight on screen

Supreme Court's BIG statement on Delhi-NCR air pollution, CJI Surya Kant says 'no magic wand...'

What was Operation Welcome Allies? Will Donald Trump throw out thousands of Afghans?

Viral video: Rakhi Sawant says 'Dharmendra ka dehant 2-3 din phele ho gaya tha', mocks veteran actor's demise: 'Mere sapne mein aaye, aur...'

Hongkong Housing Fire BIG UPDATE: Three arrested on 'suspicion of manslaughter' after 44 killed, several missing

'Public official cannot be...': Shah Rukh Khan's lawyer on Sameer Wankhede over Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case

Jemimah Rodrigues takes THIS BIG step to support teammate Smriti Mandhana after postponement of her wedding with Palash Muchhal, skips...

MuscleBlaze Supports Tejas, the Small-Town Hurdler Who Broke India's 110m National Record

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10th, 12th time table RELEASED at hpbose.org, direct link here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Cyclone Ditwah Alert: Deep depression forms over southwest Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into cyclonic storm on..., heavy rain alert in THESE Indian states

Cyclone Ditwah Alert: Deep depression forms over southwest Bay of Bengal

From Zootopia to Singham: 5 iconic buddy-cop duos who stole spotlight on screen

From Zootopia to Singham: 5 iconic buddy-cop duos who stole spotlight on screen

What was Operation Welcome Allies? Will Donald Trump throw out thousands of Afghans?

What was Operation Welcome Allies? Will Trump throw out thousands of Afghans?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
'Mujhe filmon se nikala gaya, jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who couldn't succeed in Bollywood, still created Rs 12000 crore empire, romanced Miss World, he is...

'Mujhe jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who created Rs 12000 cr empire

Stranger Things Season 5: Duffer Brothers recommend watching these 4 episodes for quick recap before final season

Stranger Things Season 5: Duffer Brothers recommend watching these 4 episodes fo

Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Price, key specifications, features, colours and other details; See Pics

Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Price, key specifications, features, colours and other

HomeViral

VIRAL

Mary D'Costa BREAKS her silence on Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal’s wedding controversy, says, 'exchange of chats...'

According to online posts, the screenshots, claimed to show flirtatious exchanges, were first shared on Reddit and later spread widely on other platforms. However, D’Costa has now publicly addressed the situation, releasing a detailed clarification on Instagram.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

Mary D'Costa BREAKS her silence on Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal’s wedding controversy, says, 'exchange of chats...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The postponement of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and musician Palash Muchhal’s wedding has fueled widespread speculation online, with unverified rumors pointing to a woman named Mary D’Costa as the alleged cause of the delay. Screenshots of purported conversations between Muchhal and D’Costa circulated across social media, intensifying public debate.

According to online posts, the screenshots, claimed to show flirtatious exchanges, were first shared on Reddit and later spread widely on other platforms. However, D’Costa has now publicly addressed the situation, releasing a detailed clarification on Instagram.

In her statement, D’Costa said she had never met Palash Muchhal and emphasized that their communication lasted for only a month.
“First, the exchange of chats happened between April 29th and May 30th 2025, so the contact lasted for only one month. I want to make it absolutely clear that I never met him and I never got involved with him in any way,” she wrote, adding that she originally spoke out in July, but the posts went largely unnoticed at the time.

She also distanced herself from speculation about her identity, stressing that she was neither a choreographer nor involved in any alleged wrongdoing.
“There’s also been a lot of confusion about who I am… I am not the choreographer, and I am not the person he cheated with,” her post stated.

The wedding, planned for November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, was postponed after Mandhana’s father was hospitalized following a heart-related medical emergency. Mandhana later removed her wedding-related posts from Instagram, further fueling conjecture online.

D’Costa also dismissed claims that she had any professional involvement in the wedding preparations, reiterating, “I want to clarify, I am not the choreographer, and I am not the person he cheated with.”If you’d like, I can also craft a headline, a shorter news brief, or a version optimised for social media.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Cyclone Ditwah Alert: Deep depression forms over southwest Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into cyclonic storm on..., heavy rain alert in THESE Indian states
Cyclone Ditwah Alert: Deep depression forms over southwest Bay of Bengal
From Zootopia to Singham: 5 iconic buddy-cop duos who stole spotlight on screen
From Zootopia to Singham: 5 iconic buddy-cop duos who stole spotlight on screen
Supreme Court's BIG statement on Delhi-NCR air pollution, CJI Surya Kant says 'no magic wand...'
Supreme Court's BIG statement on Delhi-NCR air pollution
What was Operation Welcome Allies? Will Donald Trump throw out thousands of Afghans?
What was Operation Welcome Allies? Will Trump throw out thousands of Afghans?
Viral video: Rakhi Sawant says 'Dharmendra ka dehant 2-3 din phele ho gaya tha', mocks veteran actor's demise: 'Mere sapne mein aaye, aur...'
Rakhi Sawant mocks Dharmendra's demise: 'Unka ka dehant 2 din phele ho gaya tha'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
'Mujhe filmon se nikala gaya, jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who couldn't succeed in Bollywood, still created Rs 12000 crore empire, romanced Miss World, he is...
'Mujhe jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who created Rs 12000 cr empire
Stranger Things Season 5: Duffer Brothers recommend watching these 4 episodes for quick recap before final season
Stranger Things Season 5: Duffer Brothers recommend watching these 4 episodes fo
Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Price, key specifications, features, colours and other details; See Pics
Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Price, key specifications, features, colours and other
Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by police’
Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by po
Andrea Kevichusa, Jaideep Ahlawat's love interest in The Family Man 3, made Bollwyood debut in this film, it bombed at box office, hero was...
The Family Man 3 actress Andrea Kevichusa's first film bombed at box office
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement