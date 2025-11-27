Mary D'Costa BREAKS her silence on Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal’s wedding controversy, says, 'exchange of chats...'

Cyclone Ditwah Alert: Deep depression forms over southwest Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into cyclonic storm on..., heavy rain alert in THESE Indian states
From Zootopia to Singham: 5 iconic buddy-cop duos who stole spotlight on screen
Supreme Court's BIG statement on Delhi-NCR air pollution, CJI Surya Kant says 'no magic wand...'
What was Operation Welcome Allies? Will Donald Trump throw out thousands of Afghans?
Viral video: Rakhi Sawant says 'Dharmendra ka dehant 2-3 din phele ho gaya tha', mocks veteran actor's demise: 'Mere sapne mein aaye, aur...'
Hongkong Housing Fire BIG UPDATE: Three arrested on 'suspicion of manslaughter' after 44 killed, several missing
'Public official cannot be...': Shah Rukh Khan's lawyer on Sameer Wankhede over Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case
Jemimah Rodrigues takes THIS BIG step to support teammate Smriti Mandhana after postponement of her wedding with Palash Muchhal, skips...
MuscleBlaze Supports Tejas, the Small-Town Hurdler Who Broke India's 110m National Record
HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10th, 12th time table RELEASED at hpbose.org, direct link here
VIRAL
According to online posts, the screenshots, claimed to show flirtatious exchanges, were first shared on Reddit and later spread widely on other platforms. However, D’Costa has now publicly addressed the situation, releasing a detailed clarification on Instagram.
The postponement of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and musician Palash Muchhal’s wedding has fueled widespread speculation online, with unverified rumors pointing to a woman named Mary D’Costa as the alleged cause of the delay. Screenshots of purported conversations between Muchhal and D’Costa circulated across social media, intensifying public debate.
According to online posts, the screenshots, claimed to show flirtatious exchanges, were first shared on Reddit and later spread widely on other platforms. However, D’Costa has now publicly addressed the situation, releasing a detailed clarification on Instagram.
In her statement, D’Costa said she had never met Palash Muchhal and emphasized that their communication lasted for only a month.
“First, the exchange of chats happened between April 29th and May 30th 2025, so the contact lasted for only one month. I want to make it absolutely clear that I never met him and I never got involved with him in any way,” she wrote, adding that she originally spoke out in July, but the posts went largely unnoticed at the time.
She also distanced herself from speculation about her identity, stressing that she was neither a choreographer nor involved in any alleged wrongdoing.
“There’s also been a lot of confusion about who I am… I am not the choreographer, and I am not the person he cheated with,” her post stated.
The wedding, planned for November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, was postponed after Mandhana’s father was hospitalized following a heart-related medical emergency. Mandhana later removed her wedding-related posts from Instagram, further fueling conjecture online.
D’Costa also dismissed claims that she had any professional involvement in the wedding preparations, reiterating, “I want to clarify, I am not the choreographer, and I am not the person he cheated with.”If you’d like, I can also craft a headline, a shorter news brief, or a version optimised for social media.