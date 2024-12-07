Both Gable and Wenrich went on to marry other people and remained with their spouses for many years until they passed away.

Fay Gable and Robert Wenrich, a couple from Pennsylvania, are set to remarry after nearly five decades. The pair first met when Wenrich was a close friend of Gable’s older brothers, and he once told them he would marry her someday. The couple tied the knot in November 1951 and had four children together. However, they divorced in 1975 for reasons they chose not to disclose.

Both Gable and Wenrich went on to marry other people and remained with their spouses for many years until they passed away. Despite their divorces, they maintained a strong bond and regularly attended family events together. This lasting friendship eventually led to their decision to remarry.

“They’re like two teenagers in love. They do everything together,” said Carol Smith, their youngest daughter. Wenrich, now 94, expressed his happiness, saying, “She was the first love of my life. I never thought I’d get her back. And now that I did, I’m not wasting any time.”

The couple, who have 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and twin great-great-grandchildren, will marry again this Sunday in Denver, Pennsylvania. Gable, who is 89, is also excited to reunite with her first love.

“I think we’ll be good now for the next couple of years,” Wenrich said, looking forward to their second chance at love.