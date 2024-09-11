Married colleagues fired for kissing at work place, file case against office, then...

Two Chinese workers were fired for an extramarital affair at work and lost their lawsuits challenging the termination.

Kissing in workplace: Two employees in China were fired after being caught openly kissing at their workplace, sparking controversy and legal action. According to the South China Morning Post, the workers, identified as Liu and Chen, were involved in an extramarital affair, which ultimately led to their dismissal from a pharmaceutical company in Sichuan province.

The scandal unfolded in March 2020 when Liu’s wife exposed the affair by sharing incriminating chat records with the company’s group chat and management. The messages between Liu and Chen included phrases such as “I love you” and “I want to look at you all the time,” providing clear evidence of their relationship. The situation escalated further when Chen’s husband confronted the couple at their workplace, creating a tense environment. Following this, Liu requested leave to resolve personal issues, but their relationship continued despite the conflict.

The couple was spotted kissing at work again, ignoring warnings from management to stop their behavior. In October 2020, the issue came to a head when a coworker confronted Chen about her inappropriate conduct. This confrontation led to a disagreement, prompting seven of their colleagues to submit a joint letter to the general manager, raising concerns over the couple’s behavior and its impact on the workplace.

In response, the company fired both Liu and Chen for violating the employee handbook and company rules. The handbook allows for termination of employees engaged in unethical behavior that damages the company's reputation. Both Liu and Chen filed separate lawsuits against the company, with Chen seeking 26,000 yuan (approximately ₹3 lakh) in compensation, and Liu, who held a senior position, demanding over 230,000 yuan (around ₹27 lakh).

However, the court ultimately ruled in favor of the company, dismissing their claims and upholding the decision to terminate their employment due to unethical conduct.

