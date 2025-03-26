A crocodile roaming the road at IIT Bombay’s Powai campus startled students and staff, while its viral video entertained netizens.

A giant crocodile spotted roaming along a lakeside road on IIT Bombay's Powai campus has left viewers shocked. The massive reptile, believed to have come from Powai Lake, was found resting on the road on Sunday night, an animal rescuer told TOI.

Pawan Sharma, founder and president of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and honorary wildlife warden, said that such occurrences are rare as crocodiles are confined to the lake and avoid human-populated areas. He also said that the crocodile could have been a female looking for a suitable place to nest and lay eggs.

Locals and officials ensured the reptile remained unharmed. “It crawled back into the lake on its own,” Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Range of the Thane Territorial Wing is monitoring the situation. Officials have urged people not to panic and to avoid going to such areas.

The viral video was originally posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the user '@rushikesh_agre_.' "Crocodile spotted in IIT Mumbai, Powai Lake, yesterday night," the caption read. Since being shared, the clip has gained significant attention.

Netizens' reactions

"Coming to meet his Ph.D. guide," one user said.

"A couple of decades ago, Powai and Vihar Lake were known for crocodiles," another said.

"Crocodile going for a walk after dinner," a third user commented.

"Marksheet lene aya tha bichara," another said.

