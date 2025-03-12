Cadbury Dairy Milk India has launched its new leg of advertisement campaign. One of its fresh ad videos is winning hearts online. The reason? Well, it has addressed the North-South language barrier in a "sweet" way with an effortless yet powerful message.

Cadbury Dairy Milk India has launched its new leg of advertisement campaign. One of its fresh ad videos is winning hearts online. The reason? Well, it has addressed the North-South language barrier in a "sweet" way with an effortless yet powerful message.

The ad features a group of North Indian women sitting and chit-chatting when a neighbour from Chennai joins in. Due to a language barrier, she finds it difficult to communicate with them. One of the north Indian women, seeing her slight discomfort, tries to speak to her in her broken English.

Next, the neighbour starts feeling comfortable and gives her a piece of her Dairy Milk Chocolate, saying, "English thoda thoda par very sweet".

Watch

The ad delivers a simple message: A little love and kindness is above any language barrier.

Amid the ongoing language debate in various South Indian states, Cadbury India's thoughful ad has delighted the internet. Here's how netizens are reacting

"I don't get the North-South language politics. But I do get great advertising. Dairy Milk India always hits the right notes," a user wrote on X.

Another user wrote, "My God! What a beautiful ad by Daily Milk India. Marketing team deserves a raise."

A third joined, "How beautifully Daily Milk showed a mirror to all of us. We communicate 'little little... Thoda Thoda, and still be 'very sweet' and accepting".