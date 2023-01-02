Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posts adorable picture with pregnant wife, shares New Year wishes

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares photo with pregnant wife on Instagram | Photo: Instagram/ Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg shared a picture with his wife Priscilla Chan on New Year. The couple is all set to welcome their third baby. In the photo, Zukergurg can be seen wearing a black suit and his wife Priscilla is wearing a white shiny dress as she flaunts her baby bump. The Meta CEO is cradling his wife's baby bump.

Uploading the photo, Zuckerberg wrote, "Happy New Year! Here's to all of the adventures and love coming in 2023." He also posted a candid photo with his daughter.

Zuckerberg and Priscilla got married on May 19, 2012, and have two daughters. Their first child, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg was born in December 2015 and their second daughter August was born in August 2017.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are college sweethearts and began dating in 2003 after they met at a party.