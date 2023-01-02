Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posts adorable picture with pregnant wife, shares New Year wishes

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares an adorable picture on New Year with his wife.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posts adorable picture with pregnant wife, shares New Year wishes
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares photo with pregnant wife on Instagram | Photo: Instagram/ Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg shared a picture with his wife Priscilla Chan on New Year. The couple is all set to welcome their third baby. In the photo, Zukergurg can be seen wearing a black suit and his wife Priscilla is wearing a white shiny dress as she flaunts her baby bump. The Meta CEO is cradling his wife's baby bump. 

Uploading the photo, Zuckerberg wrote, "Happy New Year! Here's to all of the adventures and love coming in 2023." He also posted a candid photo with his daughter. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

 

Zuckerberg and Priscilla got married on May 19, 2012, and have two daughters. Their first child, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg was born in December 2015 and their second daughter August was born in August 2017. 

Read: This 1933 wedding card from Delhi goes viral; here's what written on it

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are college sweethearts and began dating in 2003 after they met at a party. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini looks sizzling hot in bold outfits
Pushpa The Rise: As Allu Arjun starrer completes a year, here are 5 dialogues that gained cult status
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh: A look at unknown facts about Major actor
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Christmas 2022: Recreate Kiara Advani's black gown look at Christmas party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 562 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.