Mark Zuckerberg once again proved that he knows how to grab attention, even at his wife’s birthday party.

Mark Zuckerberg surprised guests at his wife Priscilla Chan’s 40th birthday party with an unexpected outfit change. He first appeared in a classic tuxedo but then tore it off to reveal a shiny blue jumpsuit.

The outfit was the same one worn by singer Benson Boone during his performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The moment left Priscilla and the guests laughing, making it one of the highlights of the night.

Zuckerberg shared a video of the fun stunt on Instagram. He wrote, "Your wife only turns 40 once. Shoutout to Benson Boone for the jumpsuit and new single." The post quickly went viral, with people enjoying his playful side.

Watch

Benson Boone made headlines last month when he performed his song Beautiful Things at the Grammys. He started in a suit but stripped down to the blue jumpsuit, making it a memorable moment. A Meta staff member later confirmed that Zuckerberg wore the exact same outfit.

Priscilla also shared glimpses of her birthday celebration. She posted photos and videos from the party, including her husband’s surprise performance.

