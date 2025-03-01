Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg celebrated his wife Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday in a totally pop style. Mark Zuckerberg wore Benson Boone's Grammy costume, a blue jumpsuit and recreated his Grammy performance.

Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg celebrated his wife Priscilla Chan's birthday in a totally pop style. From Zuckerberg’s entry to outfit to various stunts, Meta CEO’s wife’s birthday was a night to remember. He really ensured that his wife, Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday was indeed a night to remember. Mark Zuckerberg was an electrifying personality at the event, from his costume, performance to the entire evening he stole the show.

What Mark Zuckerberg wore for Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday?

What made it special was Mark Zuckerberg’s costume. Zuckerberg made his entry in style, as, after appearing his aides removed the first layer of clothing, a tuxedo, which revealed the blue jumpsuit, a highlight of the night. The tech billionaire recreated singer-songwriter Benson Boone’s Grammy’s performance by wearing the same outfit and singing ‘Sorry I’m here for someone else’. He came in style and rocked the whole show.

Zuckerberg posted a short video, reel, on his Instagram handle showing a glimpse of his electrifying performance. While marking her wife’s birthday and beaming with excitement, he captioned the video, ‘Your wife only turns 40 once!’. He also gave credits for his outfit and singing act to Benson Boone in the second half of the caption that read, “Shoutout to @bensonboone for the jumpsuit and new single.”

Mark Zuckerberg amazes Benson Boon

The video immediately went viral with his followers applauding and praising Zuckerberg’s loving gesture for his wife. He amazed everyone including Benson Boone who commented, “I can’t believe my eyes.” Mark Zuckerberg did not stop at anything to amaze people and even jumped off the instrument, thrilling his wife Priscilla Chan and other guests. Mark Zuckerberg didn't attempt Boone's signature backflip off the piano.

Mark Zuckerberg shared a picture of his costume on his Instagram story alongside a short video in which he can be seen nervous before wearing the costume about which he wrote, “Ok I get it, it’s pretty snug.”

Mark Zuckerberg wishes Happy Birthday to ‘most important...’

Taking to Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg shared a heartwarming post to celebrate Priscilla Chan’s birthday. The Meta CEO posted a picture of the couple together with a sweet message. He wrote, “Celebrating the most important person in my life. You are a great partner, mother, and friend, and I’m grateful to share this life with you.”