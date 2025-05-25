This global trend shows that a significant portion of the population — especially in Western and developed countries — is moving away from religion and choosing a secular life.

In many parts of the world, religious beliefs have caused internal conflict and division. While some struggle in the name of faith, a different trend is also taking shape — more and more people are choosing to live without religion. According to a recent report by the Pew Research Center, a growing number of people in countries such as Italy, Germany, Spain, and Sweden are giving up the religion they were born into and identifying as atheists — people who do not believe in any religion.

In Italy, for example, 28.7% of people have left their inherited religion and now consider themselves atheists. The numbers are also high in Germany (19.8%), Spain (19.6%), and Sweden (16.7%). This shift is not limited to Europe. In Chile, 15% have left religion, followed by Mexico at 13.7% and the Netherlands at 12.6%.

Most of the people leaving religion were originally Christians. The report states that more than 99% of those who have become atheists in these countries were born into Christianity. In the United Kingdom, around 12% of people now identify as atheists. Other countries showing similar trends include Japan (10.7%), Greece (10.2%), and Canada (9.5%).

The research raises the question: which religion are people leaving the most? The answer is clear — Christianity. In fact, 28.4% of people who once followed Christianity have now left the religion. On the other hand, only 1% of people from other religions have joined Christianity. In Germany alone, 19.7% of Christians have become atheists.

Meanwhile, religions such as Islam and Hinduism see far fewer people leaving their faiths. These communities remain more stable in terms of religious following.

This global trend shows that a significant portion of the population — especially in Western and developed countries — is moving away from religion and choosing a secular life. While some parts of the world continue to experience conflict in the name of religion, others are witnessing a quiet shift toward atheism.