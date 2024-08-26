Manu Bhaker wants to spend time with this Indian sportsperson and it's not Neeraj Chopra

Since returning from Paris, Manu has participated in numerous interviews and celebrations. During one such event, she was asked about the sportspersons she would like to spend a day with

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker recently brought pride to the nation by winning two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024. Since returning from Paris, Manu has participated in numerous interviews and celebrations. During one such event, she was asked about the sportspersons she would like to spend a day with. Manu named several athletes, including Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt. In India, she expressed her admiration for cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni.

"Maybe I'll name a few of my favourites. Usain Bolt is one of them—I've read his book so many times and I've known his journey as well as watched many of his interviews. And then, in India, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Dhoni sir, and Virat Kohli. It would be an honour to spend even an hour with any of them!" Manu shared during an interview with *Cosmopolitan*.

Manu, who excelled in shooting, tried various sports during her school days. Though she has achieved much, she hopes to see India accomplish even more on the global stage, especially at the Olympics.

"Being a sportsperson, I want to contribute to sports in India and see the country win as many medals as possible. I want to support and share my knowledge and experience with upcoming athletes," she said.