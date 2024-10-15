Manu Bhaker, 2024 Paris Olympics double bronze medalist, dazzled at Lakme Fashion Week, addressing critics with grace.

Manu Bhaker, who recently made headlines with her outstanding performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, showed a different side of herself at the Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi. The double bronze medalist caught everyone's attention as she walked the ramp for the clothing brand Marks and Spencer. Manu was dressed in a stylish, sleeveless black dress that fit her perfectly, and she added a special touch to her appearance by striking her signature shooting pose. This pose was a nod to her achievements in the shooting range, and it quickly became a hit on social media. Manu also shared a video of her ramp walk on Instagram, which received a lot of attention.

However, not everyone appreciated her appearance at the fashion event. While some fans praised her for stepping out of her usual role and enjoying the limelight, others trolled her for participating in a fashion show. Many people defended the 22-year-old shooter, pointing out the unequal recognition that athletes receive compared to cricketers in India. One user commented, “You deserve all of this and more. It's strange to see people trolling her for getting attention. She deserves it all. If you compare what cricketers get for their achievements, you’ll realize this is still quite modest. Wishing you more success and hope you continue making India proud.”

In response to both the praise and the criticism, Manu Bhaker took to her Instagram post to share a message. She thanked her supporters and also addressed the haters, saying, "Wow, thank you guys for some good words. Also quite some haters I see." She added a motivational message, encouraging people to pursue their dreams without letting negativity hold them back. She said, “Don't limit yourself to anything; make your life big and your career shiny. There’s no shortcut to success, so why settle for easy things when you have the strength to take on challenges? Cheers.”

Manu’s recent success at the Paris Olympics was remarkable. She won two bronze medals, making history for Indian shooting. She became the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal by securing bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event. She followed this with another bronze in the mixed 10m air pistol team event, alongside her partner Sarabjot Singh. With these achievements, Manu became the first Indian to win two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Olympics since India's independence.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

