Manu Bhaker's net worth before Olympics was Rs 60 lakh, Vinesh's net worth was Rs 5 crore, their current net worth is...

PM Modi speaks to President Putin, says exchanged perspectives on Russia-Ukraine conflict

BCCI announces India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan's cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to re-release in theatres; how to watch

Zombie fish? 'Headless' fish casually swims in lake in viral video, internet is scared

How much does it cost to run for US President? The amount will leave you shocked, it is more than…

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan's cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to re-release in theatres; how to watch

Zombie fish? 'Headless' fish casually swims in lake in viral video, internet is scared

5 benefits of doing headstand

8 animals that can climb trees

Superfoods that reduce blood sugar levels

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan's cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to re-release in theatres; how to watch

This actor rejected Rajkummar Rao's role in Stree for film that bombed at box office, now regrets his decision, says...

Manu Bhaker's net worth before Olympics was Rs 60 lakh, Vinesh's net worth was Rs 5 crore, their current net worth is...

Manu Bhaker, the rising star of Indian sports, made headlines with her remarkable performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 02:37 PM IST

Manu Bhaker's net worth before Olympics was Rs 60 lakh, Vinesh's net worth was Rs 5 crore, their current net worth is...
Vinesh Phogat hails from a wrestling dynasty. As the daughter of Rajpal Phogat and cousin to celebrated wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat, she was thrust into the spotlight early on, with her family's story even immortalized in the 2016 film Dangal. However, her journey hit a significant hurdle when she was disqualified from the women’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Surprisingly, this controversy sparked a dramatic surge in her financial fortunes.

Vinesh's Olympic performance, despite the setback, generated immense national interest, leading to a sharp increase in her endorsement fees. Before Paris 2024, she was charging around Rs 25 lakh per deal, but her fees have now surged to Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1 crore per endorsement. As a result, her net worth, which was previously reported at Rs 5 crore, has now skyrocketed to an impressive Rs 36.5 crore, according to Times Now and Asianet News reports. This wealth is not only driven by her endorsement deals but also by her annual salary of Rs 6 lakh from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Managed by Cornerstone Sports, Vinesh has successfully turned her athletic achievements into lucrative financial opportunities.

Vinesh’s lifestyle reflects her success, with a luxury car collection that includes a Toyota Fortuner worth Rs 35 lakh, a Toyota Innova at Rs 28 lakh, and a Mercedes GLE valued at Rs 1.8 crore. 

On the other hand, Manu Bhaker, the rising star of Indian sports, made headlines with her remarkable performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she secured two bronze medals. Her success has inspired millions and significantly bolstered her financial standing.

As of 2024, Manu Bhaker's estimated net worth is around Rs 12 crore, according to reports from Deccan Herald and Wikipedia. Her wealth is primarily derived from her professional shooting career and lucrative endorsement deals, including partnerships with major brands like Nothing India and Performax. Female athletes in India typically earn between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 30 lakh per endorsement, and Bhaker’s brand value is estimated at Rs 1.5 crore.

Manu's journey in shooting began with an initial investment of Rs 1.5 lakh from her father. Her rise in the sport was further supported by organisations such as the Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), which helps Indian athletes achieve Olympic success. She also received Rs 12,16,257 from the Sports Authority of India under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) to support her Olympic preparation.

Additionally, she was granted Rs 1,50,67,390 from the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC), contributing significantly to her training and competition expenses. Before her Paris Olympics triumph, her net worth was reportedly just Rs 60 lakh.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
This actress's parents threatened to kill Dev Anand, she remained unmarried, isolated herself; died in...

'Siddique sexually abused me': Revathy Sampath accuses Malayalam actor, AMMA general secretary of assault

Donald Trump issues World War 3 warning, blames Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for...

Meet man, who topped NEET PG 2024, son of engineer and teacher, he is from...

Viral video: Woman dives into pond to feed massive alligator, internet reacts

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

