Manu Bhaker's net worth before Olympics was Rs 60 lakh, Vinesh's net worth was Rs 5 crore, their current net worth is...

Vinesh Phogat hails from a wrestling dynasty. As the daughter of Rajpal Phogat and cousin to celebrated wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat, she was thrust into the spotlight early on, with her family's story even immortalized in the 2016 film Dangal. However, her journey hit a significant hurdle when she was disqualified from the women’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Surprisingly, this controversy sparked a dramatic surge in her financial fortunes.

Vinesh's Olympic performance, despite the setback, generated immense national interest, leading to a sharp increase in her endorsement fees. Before Paris 2024, she was charging around Rs 25 lakh per deal, but her fees have now surged to Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1 crore per endorsement. As a result, her net worth, which was previously reported at Rs 5 crore, has now skyrocketed to an impressive Rs 36.5 crore, according to Times Now and Asianet News reports. This wealth is not only driven by her endorsement deals but also by her annual salary of Rs 6 lakh from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Managed by Cornerstone Sports, Vinesh has successfully turned her athletic achievements into lucrative financial opportunities.

Vinesh’s lifestyle reflects her success, with a luxury car collection that includes a Toyota Fortuner worth Rs 35 lakh, a Toyota Innova at Rs 28 lakh, and a Mercedes GLE valued at Rs 1.8 crore.

On the other hand, Manu Bhaker, the rising star of Indian sports, made headlines with her remarkable performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she secured two bronze medals. Her success has inspired millions and significantly bolstered her financial standing.

As of 2024, Manu Bhaker's estimated net worth is around Rs 12 crore, according to reports from Deccan Herald and Wikipedia. Her wealth is primarily derived from her professional shooting career and lucrative endorsement deals, including partnerships with major brands like Nothing India and Performax. Female athletes in India typically earn between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 30 lakh per endorsement, and Bhaker’s brand value is estimated at Rs 1.5 crore.

Manu's journey in shooting began with an initial investment of Rs 1.5 lakh from her father. Her rise in the sport was further supported by organisations such as the Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), which helps Indian athletes achieve Olympic success. She also received Rs 12,16,257 from the Sports Authority of India under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) to support her Olympic preparation.

Additionally, she was granted Rs 1,50,67,390 from the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC), contributing significantly to her training and competition expenses. Before her Paris Olympics triumph, her net worth was reportedly just Rs 60 lakh.