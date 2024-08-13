Manu Bhaker's mother finally breaks silence on viral video with Neeraj Chopra amid link-up rumours with daughter Manu

The buzz surrounding the Paris Olympics 2024 didn't end with the medals; it escalated into something entirely different when two unexpected videos surfaced. The first showed India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra in a seemingly casual conversation with shooting star Manu Bhaker during an event in Paris. The second video was even more intriguing—Manu’s mother, Sumedha, was caught on camera in a deep conversation with Neeraj. The internet, always quick to speculate, exploded with rumours of a possible link-up between the two young athletes.

But what was really said during that viral moment? Sumedha Bhaker has finally broken her silence, shedding light on the conversation that set social media ablaze. Speaking after the Indian contingent’s return home, she clarified the situation with a simple yet heartfelt explanation.

"When I met Neeraj Chopra in Paris, I was filled with joy, not just because of his achievements, but because he is like a son to me," Sumedha revealed. "I am proud of all our athletes, including my daughter, who have made the country proud. My only wish is for them to keep bringing laurels to the nation, so that all the mothers in this country can share in this happiness."

Despite the rumours, Sumedha's words echoed a mother's pride rather than a prospective matchmaker’s excitement. Earlier, Manu Bhaker’s father, Ram Kishan Bhaker, had also stepped in to quash the rumours. He firmly stated that Manu is too young to consider marriage and that any such speculation is baseless. "Manu is focused on her career right now; marriage is not even a thought in her mind," he stated.

As for Neeraj Chopra, the javelin star continues to make history, while Manu Bhaker has engraved her name in the history of Olympic glory. Both athletes, now with multiple medals to their names, stand as inspirations for the nation, free from the tangles of gossip.