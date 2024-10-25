In a recent interview with Prasar Bharati Sports Podcast, Manu spoke about her academic achievements, including topping her 10th-grade exams and excelling in her 12th-grade subjects.

India’s shooting sensation Manu Bhaker is not just known for her prowess in sports, but also for her dedication to academics. Recently, the Olympic medallist shared a picture on social media outside an examination hall, holding her paper board and exam essentials. Along with the picture, she announced her decision to pursue a master’s degree, underlining her belief in balancing sports with education. Her caption read, "Life is an education. I chose to pursue higher education as well. Finding the right balance between sports and academics is very much possible."

Manu’s decision to continue her academic journey while excelling in sports has once again made her an inspiration for the youth of the country. The 22-year-old shooter, who has already achieved tremendous success in the world of shooting, is determined to prove that it is possible to pursue education and sports side by side.

Coming from an academically inclined family, Manu Bhaker has always had a strong focus on education. Her father is a chief engineer, and her mother is a school principal, which has played a significant role in shaping her approach to learning. After completing her Political Science degree from the prestigious Lady Shri Ram College at Delhi University, she is now pursuing a master’s degree in Public Administration.

In a recent interview with Prasar Bharati Sports Podcast, Manu spoke about her academic achievements, including topping her 10th-grade exams and excelling in her 12th-grade subjects. Despite her demanding schedule as an athlete, she has consistently performed well in both academics and sports.

On the international stage, Manu has already made history. At the Paris Olympics, she won two bronze medals – one in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol event and the other in the Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol event alongside Sarabjot Singh. This remarkable achievement made her the first Indian athlete to win two medals at a single Olympic edition.

In addition to her sporting achievements, Manu has also gained attention for her style and public appearances. She recently turned heads at the Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi, where she walked the ramp as the showstopper for Marks & Spencer. Her growing popularity has not only made her a sporting icon but also a youth style figure.

Manu Bhaker continues to lead by example, showing young athletes across the country that balancing education and sports is not only possible but also rewarding. Her commitment to both fields serves as a powerful reminder that life is, indeed, an education.