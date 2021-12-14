'Manike Mage Hithe' fame IndiGo air hostess' Jugnu challenge video goes viral - WATCH

IndiGo air hostess Aayat, who became very popular after dancing on viral Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe on an empty flight, is back again with another challenge. Aayat posted a video on Instaagram in which she has nailed the Jugnu challenge.

In the video which has now gone viral on social media, Aayat can be seen performing the hook step of the viral song sung by Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi. Aayat wore a black full-sleeved top and a chequered skirt.

“Jugnu! Fever is still on!” read the caption of the post.

The video has received over 1.5 lakh views so far.

“Superb dance,” a user said.

“You are a really good dancer,” commented another user.

Meanwhile, Aayat's earlier video dancing to Manike Mage Hithe has received 72 million views.

Aayat is an air hostess with IndiGo Airlines and her Instagram bio describes her as an entrepreneur, stewardess and a “monotheist”.