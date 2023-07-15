Mandakini's doppelganger, Priyanka Salve, takes internet by storm, watch her viral videos

Headlines

Arvind Kejriwal to Delhiites: 'Flood threat not over, don't take...'

Watch: Elderly man's enthusiastic dance to 'Koi Ladki Hai' leaves netizens beaming with joy

Meet topper who rejected IIT, ex-worker built Rs 98492 crore firm, to earn Rs 205 crore from...

Meet India's most expensive dog, worth more than annual salary of top CEOs

Falaq Naazz’s mother Kehekshan on Abhishek Malhan’s brother Nischay roasting their family: ‘Isse pata chalta hai...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Elderly man's enthusiastic dance to 'Koi Ladki Hai' leaves netizens beaming with joy

Meet India's most expensive dog, worth more than annual salary of top CEOs

Falaq Naazz’s mother Kehekshan on Abhishek Malhan’s brother Nischay roasting their family: ‘Isse pata chalta hai...'

Monsoon superfoods: 10 juices to prevent hair loss

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 as directed by Christopher Nolan

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Taapsee Pannu sets the internet ablaze and Aditi Rao Hydari poses for a picture with rumoured boyfriend, DNA Entertainment Wrap June 04

New Parliament Building: Muslim religious leaders offer prayers at the Sarva-Dharma Prarthana

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: India takes control on Day 1 After West Indies Falls cheaply

Falaq Naazz’s mother Kehekshan on Abhishek Malhan’s brother Nischay roasting their family: ‘Isse pata chalta hai...'

Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani passes away

Blackpink's Jennie says she was 'scared to express' herself as K-pop star: 'There shouldn’t be a reason to judge'

HomeViral

Viral

Mandakini's doppelganger, Priyanka Salve, takes internet by storm, watch her viral videos

In this context, Priyanka Salve, a digital content creator, has recently become a viral sensation due to her uncanny resemblance to the renowned actress Mandakini.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: The power of the internet is undeniable when it comes to amplifying even the most basic videos found online. Whether it's adorable animal videos, impressive dance performances, or even celebrity lookalike content, our collective fascination with famous figures seems to have no limits. What's interesting is that even those who resemble celebrities have managed to capture the spotlight, as evidenced by the proliferation of viral videos featuring these doppelgangers. If you're an active user of social media, you've likely witnessed the rapid spread of such content, with celebrity lookalikes gaining popularity in no time. 

In this context, Priyanka Salve, a digital content creator, has recently become a viral sensation due to her uncanny resemblance to the renowned actress Mandakini. Priyanka, who has established herself as an influential figure on Instagram, boasts an impressive following of 15.5k dedicated followers. Her Instagram feed is filled with captivating photos and videos, drawing immediate attention to her striking similarities with Mandakini.

Among her diverse array of content, Priyanka frequently shares videos that showcase her talents and resemblance to the actress. Some of these videos feature her expertly dancing to Mandakini's famous songs, flawlessly replicating the iconic moves that made the actress a household name. In other videos, Priyanka skillfully lip-syncs Mandakini's dialogues, capturing the essence and charisma of the actress with remarkable precision.

Witness the captivating videos here:

 

The impact of Priyanka's videos on the online community has been significant. Netizens, unable to ignore the striking resemblance she bears to the famous actress, have been captivated by her content. The comments, shares, and likes on her videos serve as proof of the widespread recognition she has garnered.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Tomato prices: 100 percent rate hike likely, new rates may cross Rs…

Meet India's most beautiful queens, who owned immense wealth, known for their beauty across the world

Explained: What is the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour conferred on PM Modi in France?

Kajol reveals she was chased by paparazzi on bikes, says she is 'constantly on guard': 'Because I'm a star, I can’t...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE